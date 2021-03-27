Kouts coach Kevin Duzan pays his dues, steers Mustangs to first state final appearance

KOUTS — The offense is free-flowing, the players are trusted to make the right decisions and the team is having its best season in program history.

Kouts coach Kevin Duzan doesn't think he deserves much credit for the Mustangs' success, which has resulted in their first state final berth, but star guard Cole Wireman begs to differ.

According to him, Kouts wouldn't be preparing for the Class A state final against Barr-Reeve at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 3 without its charismatic leader, Duzan.

"He makes some jokes in practice. Most of them are funny, well, some of them are funny. Don't tell him I said that," Wireman said, laughing. "But it's awesome having a coach who is very respective and supportive of his players. He really believes in us, and I think it's great that Duzan lets us go out there and do our thing. He doesn't micromanage us, just pushes us in the right direction."

Duzan, who began his coaching career at Washington Township, said his hands-off coaching style wasn't always the case.