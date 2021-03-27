Kouts coach Kevin Duzan pays his dues, steers Mustangs to first state final appearance

KOUTS — The offense is free-flowing, the players are trusted to make the right decisions and the team is having its best season in program history.
Kouts coach Kevin Duzan doesn't think he deserves much credit for the Mustangs' success, which has resulted in their first state final berth, but star guard Cole Wireman begs to differ.
According to him, Kouts wouldn't be preparing for the Class A state final against Barr-Reeve at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 3 without its charismatic leader, Duzan.
"He makes some jokes in practice. Most of them are funny, well, some of them are funny. Don't tell him I said that," Wireman said, laughing. "But it's awesome having a coach who is very respective and supportive of his players. He really believes in us, and I think it's great that Duzan lets us go out there and do our thing. He doesn't micromanage us, just pushes us in the right direction."
Duzan, who began his coaching career at Washington Township, said his hands-off coaching style wasn't always the case.
"That was tough for me at first," Duzan said. "Even when I started out as a (junior varsity) coach, I was a very controlling coach and in some ways I still feel like that. On offense and defense, I wanted my guys to do what I wanted them to do all of the time. ... It was really hard for me to take a backseat and let these guys play at the speed they wanted to play, but they also understand that if I let them do that, they have to let me coach them in certain situations."
This season has been the culmination of Duzan's laid back approach. The Mustangs are 29-2 and claimed their first sectional championship since 2012, their first regional title since 2001 and their first semistate crown ever.
Duzan is proud to have helped Kouts move within one victory of a state championship, but he doesn't think he would be in this position without the mentors, former Washington Township coach Paul Curtis and former Kouts coach Marty Gaff, who helped him get here.
After graduating from Newton Community High School in Illinois in 1985 and wrapping up his college basketball career at Greenville University in 1989, Duzan said he was itching to still be around the game.
Curtis gave him his first opportunity.
"My best friend in college, Rob Haworth, was at Washington and told me about an opening," Duzan said. "I came up and interviewed for a teaching job, and I met with coach Curtis because he was the basketball coach. I guess I impressed him enough that he talked to the principal and convinced them to hire me. That first season, I was a volunteer assistant coach for the varsity team and I was the fifth and sixth grade coach.
"I had a blast."
Duzan eventually succeeded Curtis as the varsity coach at Washington Township ahead of the 1999-2000 season, and early on he thinks he was in over his head.
The Senators went 8-12 during his first campaign and 43-62 over five seasons. Duzan said he learned quickly that shadowing Curtis was a lot easier than actually being in his shoes, and he thanked his predecessor for helping him stay level-headed during his first head coaching stint.
Duzan planned to continue his coaching career at Washington Township, but he ultimately come to a crossroads. In addition to being the basketball coach, Duzan had worked his way up to being the athletic director and assistant principal, but he said Washington Township eventually told him that he couldn't be an administrator and coach.
He would have to choose, and he picked the latter.
"Since I didn't want to be an administrator, they had to put me back in the classroom, but they didn't have any teacher positions open. Kouts did, so I volunteered to go to Kouts," Duzan said. "That allowed me to get back in the classroom and to coach again. I could've stayed, but then I wouldn't be doing what I love."
Duzan joined the Mustangs' staff as a junior varsity coach prior to the 2004-05 season and spent several years learning under Gaff. He was also the Kouts junior varsity girls basketball coach for one season under current girls coach Ron Kobza, before ultimately taking over the boys program ahead of the 2015-16 season.
In his first three campaigns, the Mustangs went 34-34. Over the last three seasons, they're 73-9.
To this day, Duzan believes Gaff has had an immeasurable impact on his coaching career, beyond the scoreboard.
"He was the same way whether we were winning games or struggling to win games. He treated all of the kids the same way," Duzan said. "Through his mentoring, I saw what it was like to really have an impact on these kids and how to be a role model for them. ... And this came from coach Gaff, too. He said, 'When you have great players, you're going to look like a great coach.' And I've had some great players."
Wireman, Porter County's all-time leading scorer, was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Senior Small School All-State team. His twin brother, Cale, and fellow twins Hunter and Parker Kneifel were recognized as senior all-state honorable mentions.
Duzan looks forward to coaching all four standouts in the final game of their prep careers, and he'll do so under the watchful eye of Gaff. Due to COVID-19, Gaff hasn't been to many Kouts games in person this season, but he'll make the trip to Indianapolis to see if his former longtime assistant can reel in the program's first state championship.
"I've always had a lot of respect for Kevin. He was a great addition to our staff," Gaff said. "I appreciated his knowledge of the game and the help he gave me. I'm not sure if I gave him as much help as he's saying, but I'm thrilled and excited for him (to reach state) and for everyone else. This is a great chance, and I'm really going to be rooting for him.
"Whatever happens, it'll be an exciting day."
As he's said all season, Duzan wants the focus ahead of the state final to remain on his players and their "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity. After every playoff victory so far, he's praised them, the Mustangs' fans and the Kouts community.
However, Wireman wants nothing more than for his coach to be a state champ, too.
"I think that would be awesome because we've come such a long way with him by our side," Wireman said. "It would be really cool to go over and give him a hug if we pull it off."