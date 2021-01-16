Kouts is on a quest for respect

His brother, Cole, also holds the Mustangs' single-game scoring record with a 51-point outing in a victory at Hebron on Nov. 27.

But for them, points and individual accolades won't cut it. They want hardware — postseason hardware.

"It would mean pretty much everything to this team," Cale Wireman said of advancing past the sectional round. "Our sophomore year, we actually sat down and wrote out a list of goals that hang in our locker room on some poster boards. One of them is to win state, and going into this year, we know it's our last shot."

Before Kouts can make a trip down I-65, though, it must first capture a sectional title, which hasn't happened since 2012. The Mustangs have come painfully close in each of the last two seasons, losing to 21st Century in back-to-back Class A sectional finals.

This season, Cale Wireman and his teammates demanded to play a tougher schedule to gear up for a potential rematch with the Cougars, who are known for playing bigger schools, and any other team that could be standing in the way of a deep postseason run.

Kouts coach Kevin Duzan was all in.

