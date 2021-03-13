Kouts uses balanced scoring attack to win regional title

BOURBON — Kouts saw a different defense in Saturday's night Class A Triton Regional.
The host Trojans employed a triangle and two on the Mustangs' top scorers, Cole and Cale Wireman.
"We just had to get our guys organized and get other guys to shoot the ball," Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said.
After trailing 12-9 after the first quarter, the No. 3 Mustangs outscored the Trojans 21-7 before halftime and pulled away for a 56-42 win and their third title in program history.
Kouts (28-2) won previous crowns in 1998 and 2001.
WATCH NOW: Cole Wireman is Porter County's all-time leading scorer, adding to his family's legacy at Kouts
The Wireman brothers accounted for 45 points in the semifinal win over Fremont, but combined for only 17 in the nightcap.
That didn't stop the Mustangs from taking control of the game. Parker Kneifel had a team-high 16, while his brother Hunter had 11. Matthew Baker came off the bench to score 12 crucial points.
"I subbed in Matthew Baker and then he hits two 3s and another basket," Duzan said. "That's kind of the luxury we have. Teams want to take away Cole and Cale, that's fine. We've got Hunter, Parker and Matthew that can step up.
"Tonight, we got them to make some baskets, and that opened things up for the rest of the game."
Duzan also spoke highly of Cole Wireman's play.
"He didn't score very well, but he didn't force shots," Duzan said. "He trusted others to step up and make plays."
Kouts advances to play Southwood in the semistate.
Duzan understands his players will be challenged, but he loves how this team has faced those obstacles.
"The growth of this team is great," he said. "We seem to keep getting better and better, and it came to a head tonight."
Kouts 66, Fremont 62: Things started strong for and then the Mustangs hung on to advance to the title game.
Kouts outscored Fremont 21-9 in the first quarter and led 44-25 at the break.
"In the first half, we got running and scored some easy baskets," Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said.
Things changed in the second half, as Fremont started to find its range from long distance, hitting eight 3-pointers after halftime.
"They caught fire," Duzan said. "It was not our best game, but it was good enough to win."
Cole Wireman led Kouts with 24 points, while his brother Cale added 21. Hunter Kneifel scored 10.
Duzan praised his team's poise in the final minutes.
"It speaks to our leadership," he said. "When things got tight, we've got guys who've been there before."