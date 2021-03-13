Kouts uses balanced scoring attack to win regional title

"Tonight, we got them to make some baskets, and that opened things up for the rest of the game."

Duzan also spoke highly of Cole Wireman's play.

"He didn't score very well, but he didn't force shots," Duzan said. "He trusted others to step up and make plays."

Kouts advances to play Southwood in the semistate.

Duzan understands his players will be challenged, but he loves how this team has faced those obstacles.

"The growth of this team is great," he said. "We seem to keep getting better and better, and it came to a head tonight."

Kouts 66, Fremont 62: Things started strong for and then the Mustangs hung on to advance to the title game.

Kouts outscored Fremont 21-9 in the first quarter and led 44-25 at the break.

"In the first half, we got running and scored some easy baskets," Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said.