 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kouts wins first Porter County Conference championship in 13 years
alert top story urgent
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Kouts wins first Porter County Conference championship in 13 years

{{featured_button_text}}
Kouts seniors

Kouts seniors from left, Makenzie Martin, Abby Maier, Kendall Harrington and Lilli Houts have led the Fillies to their first Porter County Conference tournament title since 2007.

 Paul Oren, The Times

KOUTS — Makenzie Martin looked out the window of the school bus last Friday night and saw an array of lights bouncing off the cornfields off Ind. 49.

The lights belonged to police cars and those cars belonged to Kouts. A special police escort back into town after the Fillies knocked off Washington Township to win their first Porter County Conference volleyball tournament since 2007. The school had already wrapped up its first round-robin title since 2006.

“This is all pretty special,” Martin said. “Everyone overlooks Kouts, so this feels really good. The community has been with us from the beginning. They’ve cheered us on and they’ve been showing up for our games. We love all the support.”

The Fillies are in the middle of a dream season and they’re doing it behind a senior class that brings a little bit of everything to the table.

Martin is the outside hitter that is second on the team in kills while Kendall Harrington is the defensive specialist that is all over the floor. Lilli Houts is the spark off the bench that keeps the energy going and Abby Maier is the all-everything libero that leads the team in digs and is second in aces and assists. The four-year starter and runner-up for PCC Player of the Year will go down as one of the program’s all-time greats.

“Our key is we know how to play our game,” Harrington said. “We’ve played with each other for a long time. We’re very close with each other.”

The years of blood, sweat and tears poured into the program paid off after a disappointing start to the season. Kouts coach, Jeff Maier, wanting to challenge his team, put in a late request to play in a tournament at Crown Point to start the season. What followed was a day that featured loss after loss. The Fillies won the first set against Chesterton before dropping the next two. Losses to Illiana Christian, Brownsburg and Crown Point followed.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

So did a valuable lesson.

“I didn’t say a word to them,” Jeff Maier said. “I wanted to see how they took it all. No one was upset. They knew we were close. They knew we belonged.”

Kouts has done nothing since the opening day of the season but rattle off victories in 18 of its next 19 matches. Only a loss to Duneland Athletic Conference powerhouse Valparaiso has kept the Fillies from going undefeated since Aug. 15. The highlight of the run has been a pair of victories over Morgan Township and Purdue recruit Emily Rastovski.

The Cherokees have been the dominant team in the PCC for much of the last six years. Kouts knocked on the door of that dominance with a sweep over Morgan Township on Sept. 11, including a 25-9 victory in the first set. The Fillies then broke the door down in the PCC semifinals, beating the Cherokees in four games.

The highlight actually came in the lost set. With Kouts trailing 24-12 in the third set, sophomore setter Taylor Moyer served 11 straight points to bring the Fillies within one point. Morgan Township eventually won the set, but the Fillies carried all the confidence into the fourth and final game.

Now Kouts (19-5) will continue to carry that confidence into the postseason. The Class A draw shook out favorably for the Fillies and a potential third date with the five-time defending sectional champion Cherokees would have to wait until the title match. The Kouts seniors aren’t busy looking ahead quite yet; they’re still enjoying the glow of the lights.

“Freshman year, we beat Washington Township all three times we played them in the regular season and then we lost in sectionals,” Abby Maier said. “We overlooked them and our heads got way too big. I don’t want that to ever happen again. I’ll never forget that experience and that pain. We’re not looking past anyone.”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kouts freshman pitcher Owen Winters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts