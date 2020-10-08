Kouts wins first Porter County Conference championship in 13 years

KOUTS — Makenzie Martin looked out the window of the school bus last Friday night and saw an array of lights bouncing off the cornfields off Ind. 49.

The lights belonged to police cars and those cars belonged to Kouts. A special police escort back into town after the Fillies knocked off Washington Township to win their first Porter County Conference volleyball tournament since 2007. The school had already wrapped up its first round-robin title since 2006.

“This is all pretty special,” Martin said. “Everyone overlooks Kouts, so this feels really good. The community has been with us from the beginning. They’ve cheered us on and they’ve been showing up for our games. We love all the support.”

The Fillies are in the middle of a dream season and they’re doing it behind a senior class that brings a little bit of everything to the table.

Martin is the outside hitter that is second on the team in kills while Kendall Harrington is the defensive specialist that is all over the floor. Lilli Houts is the spark off the bench that keeps the energy going and Abby Maier is the all-everything libero that leads the team in digs and is second in aces and assists. The four-year starter and runner-up for PCC Player of the Year will go down as one of the program’s all-time greats.