Powered by Wireman twins, Kouts advances to state for first time in program history

LAFAYETTE — With every basket, Kouts' fans cheered louder and louder.
The Mustangs were on the brink of history, and when the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday at the Class A Lafayette Jefferson Semistate, Kouts' players, coaches and fans erupted with joy.
Their team, backed by unwavering support from the school and community, pulled away for an 86-70 victory over Shorewood to punch Kouts' first ticket to state.
Star twins Cole and Cale Wireman led the way.
"Our goal has always been to get to state, and every year we fell short in sectionals," Cale said. "So to get here and to see your goal being achieved in front of your own eyes, it's just crazy.
"That's what we've been working for."
Cale, who is the Mustangs' point guard, traded in his usual floor general style of play and scored at will against Shorewood. He scored 17 of his 26 points in the first half, highlighted by a pair of and-one layups.
However, the senior's most exciting play came at the end of the first quarter. In the closing seconds, Cale stole a pass at mid-court, raced down the floor, and used a spin move to elude Shorewood's Connor Rich before capping off his drive with an acrobatic finish at the rim.
When the ball fell through the net, Cale was showered with cheers from a deafening Kouts crowd as he jogged back to his team's bench.
"I'm sure the whole town was shut down because so many people were here," Cale said. "This is the first time we've ever been this far, and to be able to achieve that, I don't know too many people (in my hometown) who wouldn't want to be here for this."
Cale, who shot 10 of 12 at the free-throw-line, added winning Saturday's semistate alongside his twin made it even more special.
WATCH NOW: Cole Wireman is Porter County's all-time leading scorer, adding to his family's legacy at Kouts
Cole echoed that same message.
"It's awesome because (my brother and I) have been together forever," Cole said. "Our goal ever since we started playing basketball was to get to state."
Cole paced the team with 29 points, scoring 16 of those points in the first half. He admitted that Southwood's full-court press gave Kouts a bit of trouble early on, but once the Mustangs got past their "semistate jitters," they never looked back.
Kouts and Southwood traded leads three times in the first quarter and five times in the first half, but the Mustangs never trailed after the break.
"We're going to state," Cole said. "Me, Cale and (fellow senior twins Hunter and Parker Kneifel), said during our freshman year that we were going to state as seniors. So to me, this is just another step. We're going to state. I mean, what else can I say?"
Cole, Porter County's all-time leading scorer, did have to navigate a bit of foul trouble, picking up his fourth foul midway through the fourth quarter. The senior was frustrated when Kouts coach Kevin Duzan subbed him out, but he gave a lot of credit to his brother for steering the team to the finish line.
"(Cale) gets way less credit than he deserves," Cole said. "He kept us consistent through the whole game, kept giving us those sports and handle the ball amazingly. He really kept us together as a team, and he always does that. He deserves way more credit than I get because he's the glue that hold us together."
Hunter Kneifel and sophomore guard Matt Baker added 11 points and 10 points, respectively for Kouts.
Southwood star Carson Rich scored a game-high 30 points and sophomore Cole Winer had 20 points. The Knights (17-11) started the game on an 8-2 run, and Rich drained four 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough to get past the Wireman-led Mustangs (29-2).
In Kouts' third semistate appearance, Duzan said he was thrilled to see his program finally break through and earn a trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
As long as the Wiremans are ready to go, he likes the Mustangs' chances of bringing back their first state crown.
"This was our goal," Duzan said. "To get to Indianapolis and have a chance to win a state title for our community, and these kids are a big part of that community."
Check back at nwi.com for Kouts' highlight reel from its semistate victory.