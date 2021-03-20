Powered by Wireman twins, Kouts advances to state for first time in program history

When the ball fell through the net, Cale was showered with cheers from a deafening Kouts crowd as he jogged back to his team's bench.

"I'm sure the whole town was shut down because so many people were here," Cale said. "This is the first time we've ever been this far, and to be able to achieve that, I don't know too many people (in my hometown) who wouldn't want to be here for this."

Cale, who shot 10 of 12 at the free-throw-line, added winning Saturday's semistate alongside his twin made it even more special.

Cole echoed that same message.

"It's awesome because (my brother and I) have been together forever," Cole said. "Our goal ever since we started playing basketball was to get to state."

Cole paced the team with 29 points, scoring 16 of those points in the first half. He admitted that Southwood's full-court press gave Kouts a bit of trouble early on, but once the Mustangs got past their "semistate jitters," they never looked back.

Kouts and Southwood traded leads three times in the first quarter and five times in the first half, but the Mustangs never trailed after the break.