If Kouts fans peer into the Mustangs' dugout, they'll see a whole lot of black, gold and ... Orange?
That's 76-year-old Keith Nuest, longtime Mustangs statistician. Emphasis on longtime. Nuest is entering his 50th season in the dugout, still rocking his bright orange stocking cap and shoelaces. Orange is his favorite color, so why not wear it?
“I don't have any hair to speak of, so I got that to keep my head warm,” Nuest said with a laugh. “Everybody kind of recognizes me by that. … I think I'm on my second or third one now.”
Nuest has outlasted countless student-athletes and plenty of coaches, too. When Kouts baseball coach Jim Tucker was preparing to interview for the job in January 2017, he researched information on the program online and found nothing.
Effectively, Nuest is a walking, talking Kouts sports almanac. Tucker reached out to Nuest and found out more information than he could've imagined.
That's because Nuest doesn't just have decades' worth of games he has been front and center for. His knowledge even goes beyond that.
Fifty-two years ago, Nuest noticed stories about Kouts weren't making it into the local papers.
“I always thought that was ridiculous — we've got a paper where we can't even get a box score or something from the game in it,” Nuest said.
The 1961 Kouts graduate asked around and found no one knew what happened to the baseball team's scorebooks. Nuest decided to put together a Kouts baseball record book from statistics he found in old newspapers.
Ultimately, he rounded up statistics going all the way back to the 1930s.
After each game, Tucker makes the roughly 30-minute drive home to Lakes of the Four Seasons. When he settles in and opens his computer, he usually already has an email from Nuest waiting for him with statistics from the game that just ended.
Over the years, Nuest says he hasn't missed a single varsity basketball game — boys or girls. That's 51 seasons and roughly 1,100 consecutive games with the Mustangs and 45 seasons and nearly 900 games with the Fillies.
For about 25 years, Nuest wrote a weekly column for The Times on Region basketball. In 2001, Nuest nearly canceled a golf trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when Kouts was on the verge of making the Class A state final. He's a prep sports guru.
Tucker said Kouts schedules basketball games so that the boys and girls teams don't play in different locations on the same day at the same time — all so that Nuest can be at both. Nuest has toughed through illnesses on occasion, but he's always there. And he's an active part of the teams.
When Kouts senior players graduate, Nuest provides them with a print-out book of Kouts stats so they can look back on their career and Mustangs history. It doesn't matter whether a player starred for Kouts or logged one career at-bat. And he does this for every sport.
Last spring, Tucker introduced a victory chain, which the team bestowed upon the player of the game after each win. After one game, the Mustangs decided Nuest should get it.
Tucker said he wasn't sure what Nuest would think. But Nuest hoisted the chain over his Neff stocking cap and proudly displayed it around his neck, just as excited about the win as any of the players.
Nuest said he hopes to continue keeping statistics as long as he can. All his work has been on a volunteer basis, and Tucker said Nuest even insisted on buying his own hot dogs for years until Kouts stepped in.
For Nuest, he feels fortunate that his wife, Lana, and the rest of his family support his pursuit of his passion. His hobby simply makes him feel fulfilled.
“I like the interaction with the kids, and I also love sports and statistics,” Nuest said. “I've always been a numbers nut. It's just neat to be able to do all this. It has been a hobby, and I feel very fortunate to have been able to get started in this.”