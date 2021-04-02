Seeds of success ready to sprout for Kouts assistant coach and farmer

"I just knew then that all I ever wanted was to be a Kouts varsity basketball player. I really looked up to those guys, and Craig was one that I idolized," Jeff said. "Eventually, I was able to be a part of a sectional championship in '95, which was a huge deal for me. ... And that's the great part about Kouts. I tell these guys all of the time, 'You have no idea how much you mean to these younger kids.'"

One of those "younger kids" Jeff is referring to is his son, Jesse. The 13-year-old is one of the team's biggest fans, and Andrea said from his perspective it's not enough for the Mustangs to be known as great players.

He wants them to be known as great people.

"My son actually does really funny interviews with them, and he posts them on YouTube so that people can get to know them better than just watching them on the court," Andrea said. "He always tells me, 'These guys are so cool and so much fun,' and he just needs everyone to know that.

"It just feels like we're all a family, and I think that's why we all truly want these boys to excel."

So far, they've done just that.