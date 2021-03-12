WATCH NOW: Cole Wireman is Porter County's all-time leading scorer, adding to his family's legacy at Kouts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If that wasn't enough, Cole has also set the team's single-season scoring record during the 2020-21 campaign and erupted for a school-record 51 points in a win at Hebron on Nov. 27.

"There is a lot of pressure whenever you start getting into the records area," Cole said. "But it's not about me right now, it's never been about me. Of course these records are something I want to get, but it's all about the team and how great our team can be."

Duzan joked about running out of room for the Wiremans in the Kouts record books, but he knows Cole — arguably the greatest player in program history — has kept his eyes on the big picture.

Ever since he entered high school, Cole has dreamed of guiding the Mustangs, ranked No. 3 in Class A by the Associated Press, to their first state title. Saturday's regional is the next step.

"He's told me, 'Coach, if we don't win, these records won't mean anything to me,'" Duzan said. "So, we won the sectional, but that's not the end goal for this group. They know this is their last chance to do something special."

Cole is averaging a team-high 26.7 points per game, but he believes it will take a collective effort once again for the Mustangs to keep their season alive Saturday.

Croff will be ready.