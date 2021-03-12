WATCH NOW: Cole Wireman is Porter County's all-time leading scorer, adding to his family's legacy at Kouts

KOUTS — Star senior Cole Wireman was in foul trouble, reserve guard Connor Croff emerged as the unlikely hero and Kouts captured its first sectional title since 2012 with a 67-53 win over Washington Township on March 6.
It wasn't how Wireman envisioned his last game on the Mustangs' floor. He spent the majority of the sectional final on the bench, watching as Croff scored a career-high 14 points, but nevertheless his team won.
"Obviously, I wasn't happy with the way I played, but I thought it was good for us," Wireman said. "People realize now that it's not just me out there. We have other guys that can step up."
Wireman, who was held to a season-low nine points against Washington Township, added that he doesn't care about the details of how it happened or who made it happen. He was just thrilled to finally raise the first postseason trophy of his career, and he's hungry for more.
Kouts is eyeing its third regional crown and first in 20 seasons. The Mustangs will face Fremont in the second Class A Triton Regional semifinal Saturday, and Wireman is sure to be at the top of Fremont's scouting report.
After all, and perhaps lost in the fray of his team's eighth sectional title, Wireman became the Kouts and Porter County all-time leading scorer on March 5. He poured in 34 points in a semifinal win over Morgan Township to surpass previous record holder Ricky Hise, who graduated from Kouts in 2003 and totaled 2,022 points during his prep career.
Wireman has now scored 2,060 points, which ranks 49th all-time in Indiana boys basketball history.
"It's awesome because when I was in like fourth grade, I came to the gym when my sister (Bella) was playing, and me and my dad looked up at the (record) board and I told him I was going to break that record one day," Wireman said. "He didn't believe me at first and we actually just talked about it the other day. It's really nice because it just carries on the legacy."
The legacy Wireman is referring to is that of his family.
Bella Wireman, a 2016 Kouts alum, was a member of the Fillies' sectional championship team in 2014-15 which won 22 games, tied for the most in a season over the last 20 years.
Brent Wireman, Cole's older brother and a 2019 Kouts grad, holds the school record with 241 steals, though that could change Saturday. Cale Wireman, Cole's twin brother, has 240 steals in his prep career.
According to Mustangs coach Kevin Duzan, Cale has already set the team's single-season record for minutes throughout his senior campaign, and earlier this season both twins eclipsed Brent for the most starts in program history.
If that wasn't enough, Cole has also set the team's single-season scoring record during the 2020-21 campaign and erupted for a school-record 51 points in a win at Hebron on Nov. 27.
"There is a lot of pressure whenever you start getting into the records area," Cole said. "But it's not about me right now, it's never been about me. Of course these records are something I want to get, but it's all about the team and how great our team can be."
Duzan joked about running out of room for the Wiremans in the Kouts record books, but he knows Cole — arguably the greatest player in program history — has kept his eyes on the big picture.
Ever since he entered high school, Cole has dreamed of guiding the Mustangs, ranked No. 3 in Class A by the Associated Press, to their first state title. Saturday's regional is the next step.
"He's told me, 'Coach, if we don't win, these records won't mean anything to me,'" Duzan said. "So, we won the sectional, but that's not the end goal for this group. They know this is their last chance to do something special."
Cole is averaging a team-high 26.7 points per game, but he believes it will take a collective effort once again for the Mustangs to keep their season alive Saturday.
Croff will be ready.
The junior guard has only scored 42 varsity points in his high school career, but 14 of them came when — for one game — he switched roles with Cole. Croff isn't sure if his number will be called again during the regional, but he's grateful to have someone like Cole leading the way for the team and constantly instilling confidence in him.
"Just going against him every day in practice, he works so hard. He even works hard after practice, just always putting in work. So, you can see why he's the player he is," Croff said. "He makes all of us work even harder, and he supports all of us. He always tells me to be myself and not to play scared."
Cole said all of his individual success is a reflection of the trust his teammates and coaching staff have given him throughout his career and the love he continues to receive from his hometown.
The senior expects several Kouts fans to make the trip to the Triton Regional on Saturday, and he hopes to send them home with smiles on their faces.
"This has been like the longest week ever," Cole said, laughing. "It was nice to get over the hump (with a sectional title), but we can't wait to play."