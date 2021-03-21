WATCH NOW: Seeing double: Parker, Hunter Kneifel leave same impression on Kouts' opponents

The Mustangs (29-2) play at such a fast pace that the last thing the opposition needs is to have to pause for an instant to try to figure exactly who’s who. Meanwhile, half the time Kouts’ players don’t need to see teammates to know exactly where to find them.

“It throws the other team off, because they can’t tell us apart by looking at our faces or at our bodies,” said Parker Kneifel, who wears No. 22. “Only our numbers give us away. And like we know where each other are all the time: ‘Oh, you’ll be there.’ We’ve been together our whole lives.”

Standing on the court holding a piece of the net, Hunter, who wears No. 24, looked back on the spring of 2018. He and Parker had finished their junior varsity seasons and Cole and Cale Wireman had finished their varsity season.

“The four twins, we all started going to the gym together, and from the first day our goal was to get to state,” Hunter Kneifel said. “We talked about it then.”

The Kneifel twins agreed that their games are not identical.