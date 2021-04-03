WATCH NOW: Wiremans give Kouts a chance, but Mustangs' dream season ends as state runners-up

The Wiremans' three straight 3-pointers in the third quarter cut Barr-Reeve's lead to single digits, trailing 31-23 with 5:25 left in the quarter, and Cale pulled the Mustangs within eight points again at 43-35 with another 3-pointer at the 7:42 mark of the fourth quarter.

However, every time Kouts (29-3) had a spurt, Barr-Reeve (29-2) had an answer.

Following Cale's 3-pointer, his third of the day, the Vikings went on a 14-4 run to shut the door on a Mustangs comeback and bring Kouts' dream season to a bittersweet end.

"This is something we've never been a part of and never experienced, and they were a really good defensive team," Cole said. "Some nights the shots will fall and you'll get a rhythm, but Barr-Reeve is pretty good at keeping tempo and keeping you out of rhythm."

Cole and Cale paced the Mustangs with 21 points and 15 points on 8-of-18 shooting and 5-of-21 shooting, respectively. The star guards received a standing ovation from the Kouts faithful when they were subbed out of their last high school game with 22.2 seconds left.

