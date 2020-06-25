Kyle Ross reflects on departure from Andrean; prepares for senior season at Lake Central

If Kyle Ross could rewind time, he would probably take a different approach.
"I just saw them with more points than us, and the game was over and we lost. I took it really, really personal," Ross said. "When I went home, I was just sitting outside by myself. I have a hoop, so I was just shooting and was like 'Why?'
"'Why'd you do that?'"
After Andrean's season-opening loss to Lake Central at the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign, Ross admits that he "blew up" on his teammates and coaches in the locker room. He's not proud of his actions, which ultimately ended his junior season before it could really start.
That 58-47 loss to the Indians on Nov. 25 turned out to be the only game Ross played last season. He had six points, four rebounds and one steal.
Ross eventually transferred to Lake Central but was not cleared by the IHSAA to play for the Indians before the season ended.
"I was just sitting here watching all the other people's games," Ross said. "Kind of wishing I was playing."
During the 2018-19 season, Ross helped the 59ers win the first state championship in program history. He starred against Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state final with 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, but roughly eight months later he was not a part of Andrean's state title defense.
In retrospect, he believes the fallout with his former team was self-inflicted.
"I obviously would have handled the relationships differently," Ross said. "There was some stuff that shouldn't have been said, and I wish I wouldn't have said it. But I'm just looking forward to this year, honestly. Just trying to put it behind me and get better and close out this senior year the best way possible."
Ross will finish his prep career at Lake Central and has been working out constantly with his older brother, Tyler Ross, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tyler Ross was a member of the Indians' Class 4A state runner-up team in 2014 and went on to play at Florida Southern and professionally overseas.
Additionally, Kyle Ross has been training regularly with past and present Region stars, including Lowell's Christopher Mantis, former EC Central standouts Damien Jefferson and Jermaine Couisnard, and former Bowman great Davon Dillard.
"I for sure give big props to Dillard," Ross said. "He always texts me and is always straight up with me. He tells me what I need to work on and master and what he thinks I can do to grow."
Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic expects Ross to have a strong senior campaign and added that his proficiency and versatility is undeniable. Even though the 6-foot-7 forward only played in one game last season, Ross still received a scholarship offer from Rhode Island on Tuesday.
"It's no secret that he is a very talented player. That's why he's been getting Division I interest," Milausnic said. "He was one of the best players on a state championship team as a sophomore. That speaks volumes."
Ross said he was a bit surprised to hear from Rhode Island, who joined Green Bay on his list of suitors. The Phoenix offered him a scholarship last summer, and he hopes to reel in more scholarship offers in the near future.
As the 2020-21 season approaches, Ross knows he will have his work cut out for him. After narrowly losing to Merrillville in a Class 4A sectional championship on March 7, the Indians graduated their top three scorers, highlighted by former star guard Nick Anderson.
In his last full season, Ross averaged 16.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. Aside from proving that he is still one of the premier players in the Region, Ross also wants to show that he's learned from his volatile outburst as an athlete at Andrean.
"I just want to be a better teammate and trust my teammates more," Ross said of his final prep season. "I've been talking to coach Milausnic almost every day, and it's more than basketball for him. He just wants to see me be a better person and not just a better basketball player."
Lake Central will face Andrean on the road this year, and Ross acknowledged that taking on his former school will bring forth a lot of emotions. Of course he wants to win, but no matter the outcome, Ross will always respect the 59ers.
"I still love those guys." Ross said. "That state championship we won, I'll never be able to take that back, and I'll look back on that the rest of my life. Hopefully they will, too."
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Gallery: Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Scouting the 2019 Andrean boys basketball team
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!