Kyle Ross reflects on departure from Andrean; prepares for senior season at Lake Central

"It's no secret that he is a very talented player. That's why he's been getting Division I interest," Milausnic said. "He was one of the best players on a state championship team as a sophomore. That speaks volumes."

Ross said he was a bit surprised to hear from Rhode Island, who joined Green Bay on his list of suitors. The Phoenix offered him a scholarship last summer, and he hopes to reel in more scholarship offers in the near future.

As the 2020-21 season approaches, Ross knows he will have his work cut out for him. After narrowly losing to Merrillville in a Class 4A sectional championship on March 7, the Indians graduated their top three scorers, highlighted by former star guard Nick Anderson.

In his last full season, Ross averaged 16.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. Aside from proving that he is still one of the premier players in the Region, Ross also wants to show that he's learned from his volatile outburst as an athlete at Andrean.

"I just want to be a better teammate and trust my teammates more," Ross said of his final prep season. "I've been talking to coach Milausnic almost every day, and it's more than basketball for him. He just wants to see me be a better person and not just a better basketball player."