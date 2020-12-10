LaCrosse girls basketball, Bishop Noll boys basketball on hold due to COVID-19

Two more Region basketball teams are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Times confirmed Thursday that the LaCrosse girls basketball program and the Bishop Noll boys basketball program have halted their campaigns.
Including LaCrosse, at least 24 of the 43 girls basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have paused activities and/or missed a game this season because of COVID-19 concerns within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lake Central, Marquette, Merrillville, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.
With the addition of Bishop Noll, at least 13 of the 44 Region boys basketball teams have suspended activities and/or missed a contest this season due to coronavirus issues within their respective programs. The others are Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Gavit, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
Whiting resumed winter sports Monday.
"The LaCrosse Lady Tigers basketball program had a person test positive for COVID-19. LaCrosse High School will be pausing the girls basketball program for the next two weeks," LaCrosse principal Brian McMahan wrote in an email. "The basketball team will resume practices after Christmas and will continue its regular schedule after that."
The Tigers will miss at least their next five games, including a contest at Hebron on Friday. However, that game has been postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 2, according to McMahan, which could mark the resumption of LaCrosse's season.
The team was then slated to play three straight home games against North White on Saturday, Hobart on Dec. 15 and Boone Grove on Dec. 18 before facing Oregon-Davis on the road Dec. 19. Those four contests have been postponed as well, but makeup dates have not been set.
McMahan provided an update on the Tigers' boys basketball team, too, which is also on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The LaCrosse boys basketball program will resume basketball activities on Monday, Dec. 14," McMahan wrote. "The next scheduled game for the boys will be on Monday, Dec. 21 at Oregon-Davis."
The Tigers have played one boys basketball game this season, which was a 59-48 loss home loss to River Forest on Nov. 25.
As LaCrosse's boys basketball team prepares to return to the hardwood, Bishop Noll's boys basketball program is doing the opposite.
Warriors athletic director Eric Roldan said his school's team will be quarantined until at least Dec. 16. Bishop Noll was slated to host Griffith and Clark on Friday and Dec. 14, respectively, before playing at Lake Station on Dec. 19.
According to Roldan, those three games have been postponed. The Warriors' matchup with Griffith has been rescheduled for Dec. 22, which could mark the continuation of Bishop Noll's season. The team's game against Lake Station has also been rescheduled for Jan. 13, but Roldan said a new date for the Clark contest has not been set.
The Warriors have played one game under new coach John Dodson III this season, which was a 75-38 loss at Calumet on Dec. 5.
Bishop Noll's girls team is also on pause and will look to continue its campaign Dec. 15 at Highland.
