LaCrosse girls basketball, Bishop Noll boys basketball on hold due to COVID-19

The Tigers will miss at least their next five games, including a contest at Hebron on Friday. However, that game has been postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 2, according to McMahan, which could mark the resumption of LaCrosse's season.

The team was then slated to play three straight home games against North White on Saturday, Hobart on Dec. 15 and Boone Grove on Dec. 18 before facing Oregon-Davis on the road Dec. 19. Those four contests have been postponed as well, but makeup dates have not been set.

McMahan provided an update on the Tigers' boys basketball team, too, which is also on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The LaCrosse boys basketball program will resume basketball activities on Monday, Dec. 14," McMahan wrote. "The next scheduled game for the boys will be on Monday, Dec. 21 at Oregon-Davis."

The Tigers have played one boys basketball game this season, which was a 59-48 loss home loss to River Forest on Nov. 25.

As LaCrosse's boys basketball team prepares to return to the hardwood, Bishop Noll's boys basketball program is doing the opposite.