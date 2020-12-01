LaCrosse pauses boys basketball due to positive COVID-19 test; Boone Grove resumes boys, girls basketball

LaCrosse is on pause.
Tigers boys basketball coach Preston Frame confirmed to The Times on Tuesday that his team's activities have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had one player who tested positive (for COVID-19), and then we just had to be safe with the other boys," Frame said. "They'll be in quarantine until (Dec. 13) and be back practicing (Dec. 14). ... We have to get the minimum six practices in, so we can't come back and play right away."
Per the IHSAA bylaws, if a student-athlete misses more than 10 consecutive days of practice, then they must complete six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" to be eligible for formal competition. IHSAA teams are prohibited from practicing on Sundays.
LaCrosse, which opened its season with a 59-48 loss at home against River Forest on Nov. 25, will miss at least its next seven games as it tries to retool its schedule.
The Tigers were slated to host Frontier on Tuesday and then play at Wheeler and Hebron on Dec. 8 and Dec. 11, respectively. The team also had home games set against North White and Boone Grove on Dec. 12 and Dec. 18, respectively, before facing Oregon-Davis on the road Dec. 19. According to Frame, all of these contests have been postponed.
Frame added that his program's Porter County Conference matchup with Westville has been rescheduled for Dec. 22, which could be when LaCrosse resumes its season. No other makeup dates for postponed games have been solidified.
Including the Tigers, at least eight of the 44 Region boys basketball teams have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season because of coronavirus concerns within their respective programs. The others are Boone Grove, Chesterton, Kankakee Valley, North Newton, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
Boone Grove's girls and boys basketball teams were recently on hold, but Wolves athletic director Josh Russell confirmed to The Times on Tuesday that both programs have returned to practice.
The girls team will continue its season Dec. 8 at Washington Township, and the boys program will face Westville on the road in its season opener Dec. 11.
At least 18 of the 43 girls basketball programs in Northwest Indiana have halted activities and/or missed a game this season due to COVID-19 issues within their respective programs. The list includes Boone Grove, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lake Central, Marquette, Merrillville, Morgan Township, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
Whiting has paused winter sports until at least Friday.
Here are the schools adjusting plans due to COVID-19
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.