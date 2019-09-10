Eric Snyder is back at LaCrosse and ready to lead the Tigers to relevance.
Snyder has been hired as LaCrosse's new varsity baseball coach, returning to the team he coached from 1998 to 2003. He rejoins the Tigers with the Porter County Conference in the midst of a strong stretch, as Boone Grove and Washington Township have made state appearances the past two seasons.
“I dream big, and I want my players to dream big,” Snyder said. “So my goal every year is to win the PCC.”
During Snyder's first stint at LaCrosse, he led the Tigers to a sectional title in 2002 — their first since 1989 and just the third in program history — and a prolonged stretch of competitiveness. Snyder has five kids and stepped away to spend more time with them.
Now that Snyder's son, RJ, decided to give up baseball at Grace College, the time was right.
“Either one person or another has probably hit me up for the last 10 years to come back,” Eric Snyder said. “It just kind of worked out that I could do it.”
Eric Snyder knows the PCC well, having spent 11 years as an assistant at South Central. LaCrosse went 3-16 last season, but Eric Snyder said a strong junior high system has him optimistic. The Tigers could have a JV team in 2021, which Eric Snyder said is a luxury LaCrosse didn't have in his first stint.
Discipline will be at the forefront of Eric Snyder's approach. He mentioned Washington coach Randy Roberts as a good friend and said he'd bring a similar mentality to LaCrosse.
“My policies are strict.” Eric Snyder said. “I don't yell and scream and cuss and swear – I just don't do those things, but I do expect things to be disciplined.”