LaCrosse hires former Valparaiso assistant David Prokop as new boys basketball coach

LACROSSE — The LaCrosse boys basketball program has found its next leader.
David Prokop, who was an assistant at Valparaiso for the last six seasons, has been hired as the Tigers' new coach. It's his first head coaching job.
"The big thing is that I just wanted to take a risk. I stepped out there to see what would happen," Prokop said. " ... This year I really fell in love with the game of basketball as a coach. I was with the varsity for the entire year, and I just fell in love with watching film and scouting reports and analytics and things like that, and I thought, 'Man, I could do this all of the time!' So, when LaCrosse opened up, I just put my name out there, and it kind of took off from there."
Prokop replaces Preston Frame, who resigned last month. The Tigers were 27-62 overall and 4-24 in the Porter County Conference during his four-year tenure. LaCrosse was 4-18, 0-7 last season.
Prokop said he had his first meeting with his new team Saturday. He will try to guide the Tigers to their first winning campaign since 2003-04, although that's not his only goal as a coach.
"I want them to be able to build a relationship with me and feel like they're in good hands and that they can trust me," Prokop said. " ... Sure, we want to win basketball games, and there's no doubt we're going to do all we can to do that. But at the end of the day, we want to build character, and we want these boys to be great men down the road."
Prokop, a 2009 Fort Wayne Northrop grad, said there are several memories he'll always cherish from his time at Valparaiso. One of them is the Vikings' come-from-behind, one-point win over rival Chesterton during a Class 4A sectional final just before the rest of the 2019-20 state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
"Chesterton had just pulled off a big upset on us the year before, which was Brandon Newman's senior year, and they were the team to beat that following year," Prokop said. "I just know we were down in the fourth quarter, and we went on a run to come back and win. We were at home and there were 5,000 fans there, and everyone just rushed the court after. I'll never forget that."
Another program that Prokop, who is a special education teacher at Valparaiso, has fond memories of is the school's unified sports program. He helped start the Vikings' program a few years ago and has seen it blossom from a couple dozen student-athletes to now well over one hundred participants in a handful of sports.
Prokop said some of his basketball players at LaCrosse have already indicated that they'd like to start a unified sports program for the Tigers, which he will look into once he transitions to being a teacher at his new school.
"It's going to be tough to move on because we started Valpo Unified from scratch," Prokop said. " ... In my eyes, we created one of the best programs in the nation. We've been recognized on ESPN before, and we're the defending state champs in bocce ball and bowling, and track, too, since it was canceled last year. ... We have a few more weeks left in this (track) season, and my mindset is to go out with a bang and see if we can repeat as state champs."