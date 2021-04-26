LaCrosse hires former Valparaiso assistant David Prokop as new boys basketball coach

Prokop, a 2009 Fort Wayne Northrop grad, said there are several memories he'll always cherish from his time at Valparaiso. One of them is the Vikings' come-from-behind, one-point win over rival Chesterton during a Class 4A sectional final just before the rest of the 2019-20 state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

"Chesterton had just pulled off a big upset on us the year before, which was Brandon Newman's senior year, and they were the team to beat that following year," Prokop said. "I just know we were down in the fourth quarter, and we went on a run to come back and win. We were at home and there were 5,000 fans there, and everyone just rushed the court after. I'll never forget that."

Another program that Prokop, who is a special education teacher at Valparaiso, has fond memories of is the school's unified sports program. He helped start the Vikings' program a few years ago and has seen it blossom from a couple dozen student-athletes to now well over one hundred participants in a handful of sports.

Prokop said some of his basketball players at LaCrosse have already indicated that they'd like to start a unified sports program for the Tigers, which he will look into once he transitions to being a teacher at his new school.