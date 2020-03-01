LaCrosse’s 70-year-old gym and the community that calls it home is here to stay

Brown sat in the same bleachers watching all three of her sons — Matt, Doug and Chris — play games for the Tigers. Her youngest, Chris, graduated in 1993.

Gretchen remembers Barry developing a temper particularly when Chris was on the court. He used to carry around a doll dressed as a referee, equipped with a whistle and striped shirt, and would remove body parts during the games instead of yelling.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Lots of memories,” Gretchen said. “For us oldies in LaCrosse, this is it.”

The gym itself is something of a time capsule.

It takes about five steps to go from the north entrance doors into the building, past the trophy case and onto the court where tickets are sold from tables set up just a few feet away from the actual playing court itself.

Fans looking for a seat on the oversized wooden bleachers need to arrive during the junior varsity game for a decent spot or risk either standing or sitting on chairs set atop the theater stage on the south end of the gym.

The court itself is 10 feet shorter than regulation-standard 84 feet due to space restrictions but was grandfathered in by the IHSAA. When players check into the action they do so in front of a stairwell leading to the locker room some 10 feet below the scorers’ table.