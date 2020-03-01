LaCrosse’s 70-year-old gym and the community that calls it home is here to stay

LACROSSE — The Tiger Den gymnasium isn’t going anywhere. Tri-County Township Superintendent Kelly Shepherd wants to make that clear to anyone asking about the gym adjacent LaCrosse High School.
Plenty have.
Shepherd has proposed closing LaCrosse High School, which opened in 1915, and moving to a new facility in Wanatah where the K-8 building is. Shepherd said his proposal aims to grow student enrollment, shave hundreds of thousands in costs and improve the learning environment, among other things.
While the details of the potential move are still being discussed, one question Shepherd said he’s already routinely gotten is what happens to the Tiger Den, which this season celebrated its 70th anniversary. He wants to dispel all rumors of change.
“There’s no discussion about doing anything with this gym,” Shepherd said. “It’s too iconic. It’s too ingrained into what we do and who we are.”
The Tiger Den, Shepherd said, will continue to be used for LaCrosse games, practices and other special events.
The concern around the Tiger Den’s status is less about maintaining a basketball court that first held a game Nov. 15, 1949 and more about keeping the community that calls it home intact. While the 2017 U.S. Census may have recorded 532 residents in the town of LaCrosse in 2017, the gym regularly reaches its 850-person capacity like it did senior night against Kouts, which beat the Tigers 92-45 on Friday.
Principal Brian McMahan is used to seeing the place packed. He grew up across the street and began attending games at six years old to watch his older sisters play ball. He was a four-year player before graduating in 2001, spent 12 years teaching at LaCrosse, nine years coaching the girls team and is in his second year serving as principal.
“Would you build another gym like this? No. Probably not,” McMahan said. “But there’s something here that you can’t build.”
Just ask Patricia Speiss, who graduated from LaCrosse in 1958.
Spiess sat in the front row just off center court opposite the Tiger bench on senior night and attends virtually every home game. She spent 54 years working at the LaCrosse Public Library just down the road and lost track of how many games she’s seen long ago.
She clapped for each senior as his name was announced pregame while she explained that she used to attend games with her husband before his health wouldn’t allow it. She keeps coming because she always has.
“I think it’s where I belong,” Speiss said.
Half a dozen rows up and 20 feet to Speiss’s left sat Gretchen Brown. She graduated from Wanatah and her husband Barry from LaCrosse. Her mother is believed to be the oldest living graduate from LaCrosse at 98 years old.
Brown sat in the same bleachers watching all three of her sons — Matt, Doug and Chris — play games for the Tigers. Her youngest, Chris, graduated in 1993.
Gretchen remembers Barry developing a temper particularly when Chris was on the court. He used to carry around a doll dressed as a referee, equipped with a whistle and striped shirt, and would remove body parts during the games instead of yelling.
“Lots of memories,” Gretchen said. “For us oldies in LaCrosse, this is it.”
The gym itself is something of a time capsule.
It takes about five steps to go from the north entrance doors into the building, past the trophy case and onto the court where tickets are sold from tables set up just a few feet away from the actual playing court itself.
Fans looking for a seat on the oversized wooden bleachers need to arrive during the junior varsity game for a decent spot or risk either standing or sitting on chairs set atop the theater stage on the south end of the gym.
The court itself is 10 feet shorter than regulation-standard 84 feet due to space restrictions but was grandfathered in by the IHSAA. When players check into the action they do so in front of a stairwell leading to the locker room some 10 feet below the scorers’ table.
“It’s kind of surreal,” senior Caedmon Bailey said. “All of these people have been coming here for 50 years to support you and are right on top of everything. It’s what we do here on Friday and Saturday nights. You come to The Den and you watch a basketball game. It’s a way of life.”
The most-recent upgrades came back in 2010 when new lighting was installed, restrooms were refurbished and the bleachers were touched up with new wood. Apart from that, 1978 Kouts graduate Jeff Yergler said it’s exactly as he remembers it from his youth.
Yergler, who is an assistant with the LaCrosse girls team, would show up to open gyms on the weekends to find 15 or 20 kids organizing pickup games all afternoon long before AAU basketball ever existed. If you won, you stayed on the floor.
Back in the day when Steve Leonard coached LaCrosse, Yergler said he remembered those Tiger teams would force you to dribble into dead spots on the old wooden floor. It was a savvy move you don’t see anymore.
“They’d push you and trap you into spots where you’d dribble and suddenly the ball wouldn’t come up,” Yergler said. “Before you realized what happened they’d have already picked the ball up and be running down the court for a layup.”
That sort of history isn’t lost by LaCrosse Coach Preston Frame, a 2008 Kouts graduate in his third year leading the program. He played on the floor twice as a player and describes playing for Kouts and said he gets the same sorts of feelings as a coach as he did as a player.
“Playing here, coaching here — it’s special,” Frame said. “It’s what Indiana basketball should be about.”
In a state home to nine of the 10 largest high school basketball gymnasiums in the world, they don’t build gyms like The Tiger Den anymore because of all the things it lacks.
Maybe that’s ironic.
Because LaCrosse has something every gym wants to have.
“This place is home to a community,” Yergler said. “There’s a lot of pride and tradition here, and the people choose to keep that spirit alive. You just don’t see that anymore.”