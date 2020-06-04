Lake Central baseball loses chance at special season due to coronavirus pandemic

"Of course there will be 'What if's,'" said Loden, who is leaning toward continuing his career at Joliet Junior College in Illinois. "What if we didn't win the state championship? What if we did? What if we went undefeated? What if we were the best LC baseball team ever?"

Even years down the line, Swartzentruber said he'll also wonder about what could have happened in the 2020 season. But despite not being able to compete, he commended all of his graduating players for displaying high character in the face of an unprecedented form of adversity.

As a way to say goodbye, the Indians' 11 seniors posted videos to Twitter reflecting on their time in the program. Swartzentruber, who is in his fourth year at the helm, also offered up his perspective on his first graduating class.

"I mentioned this to the seniors when I did my little video to them, and the thing I'll miss the most is being around them every day at practice," Swartzentruber said. "We had a very loose bunch of kids, who knew what our goals were, knew what our expectations were, and when it was time to get after it, they really got after it."

Gallery: Lake Central at Munster baseball

