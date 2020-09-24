Lake Central defensive end Armond Earving verbally commits to Central Arkansas

"I like the way that they play, and I like the connection that they have," Earving said. "I love the way they communicate and talk to one another, and what really stood out to me is that they're good. It feels good to know that a winning team wants me and likes the way that I play."

Central Arkansas moved up from NCAA Division II to Division I FCS in 2007 and has notched five consecutive winning seasons. The Bears have also won three Southland Conference titles and have had several players make it to the NFL, including former linebacker Monte Coleman. He was selected in the 1979 NFL Draft, becoming the first player drafted in program history, and won three Super Bowls with the Washington Football Team in 1982, 1987 and 1991.

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is also a Central Arkansas alum, graduating in 1987.

Earving said he never envisioned becoming a Division I athlete when he began playing football at 8, and he vowed to not take his chance with the Bears for granted.

"It feels good to know that I'm going to experience football at the next level," Earving said. "I know that high school and college are different, and I still have a lot of growing to do here (at Lake Central). So am I ready? Kind of, but I still have a long way to go."