Lake Central defensive end Armond Earving verbally commits to Central Arkansas

ST. JOHN — Lake Central football coach Tony Bartolomeo knew Armond Earving had the potential to play in college.
The challenge was getting Earving to see that potential within himself.
"It was November of 2018," Bartolomeo said. "I grabbed him, sat down him down at my desk and picked up the phone and called his dad. From that moment on, we've all been on the same page, and the goal has been to help this young man become the best version of himself.
"We knew if he did that, he would have an opportunity at the next level."
Earving admitted that he didn't always make the best choices on and off the field early on in his prep career. But ever since his father, Malty, and Bartolomeo reined him in, he has emerged as one of the top defensive players in the Region and garnered the attention of college programs.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive end received his first Division I scholarship offer from Central Arkansas on Aug. 7, two weeks before the start of his senior season. Earving said other schools have also shown interest, but without any other formal scholarship offers, he ultimately chose to continue his career with the Bears and verbally committed Tuesday.
Although Earving was unable to take an official visit to his future school due ot the coronavirus pandemic, his older brother, Aaron, plans to move with him to Arkansas when he begins his college career.
"I like the way that they play, and I like the connection that they have," Earving said. "I love the way they communicate and talk to one another, and what really stood out to me is that they're good. It feels good to know that a winning team wants me and likes the way that I play."
Central Arkansas moved up from NCAA Division II to Division I FCS in 2007 and has notched five consecutive winning seasons. The Bears have also won three Southland Conference titles and have had several players make it to the NFL, including former linebacker Monte Coleman. He was selected in the 1979 NFL Draft, becoming the first player drafted in program history, and won three Super Bowls with the Washington Football Team in 1982, 1987 and 1991.
Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is also a Central Arkansas alum, graduating in 1987.
Earving said he never envisioned becoming a Division I athlete when he began playing football at 8, and he vowed to not take his chance with the Bears for granted.
"It feels good to know that I'm going to experience football at the next level," Earving said. "I know that high school and college are different, and I still have a lot of growing to do here (at Lake Central). So am I ready? Kind of, but I still have a long way to go."
Earving has recorded 18 tackles and one tackle for loss this season. However, Bartolomeo emphasized that Earving, who is the first Division I player he's coached during his four-year tenure, impacts the game in ways that don't always show up on the stat sheet.
According to Bartolomeo, opposing teams usually "run the other way" because of Earving's ability to blow up plays at the line of scrimmage. The senior said he would love to receive more action, and Bartolomeo is certain that will come when Earving heads off to Central Arkansas.
"He's got the size they're looking for. That's the No. 1 thing they look for, and then he's also very strong and very quick," Bartolomeo said. "So if you take those three things, they'll mold them into what they want them him to be."
Earving is eager to see how he stacks up against other players in college, but for now his main focus remains on his final prep campaign. Lake Central is still seeking its first Duneland Athletic Conference win of the season and will have another chance Friday at Michigan City.
"I just want the whole team to come together as one and for everybody to just come out with the same mindset — win," Earving said. "Don't put your head down or any of that stuff. Just go out there and play football."
Gallery: Andrean at Lake Central football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!