Lake Central expected to suspend prep sports; Region football programs finalize schedules without Illinois games

The IHSAA states in its bylaws that "the 10-practice rule may be waived by the commissioner if certain preconditions exist." However, if an exception is not made, the Indians would lose five of their nine regular season games before the Lake Central School Corp. even reviews the suspension.

An abbreviated schedule would also call into question their eligibility for the 48th annual IHSAA state tournament set to begin Oct. 23.

Lake Central football coach Tony Bartolomeo, who is entering his fourth season at the helm, said his program has been working hard ever since the Indiana Department of Education's prep sports resumption plan began July 6. According to him, there have been roughly 90 players at every varsity practice (sophomores, juniors and seniors) and about 40 athletes at every freshman workout.

He expects the same turnout Monday. The only difference is that when they finish up, none of them know for certain when they'll see each other again.

"We've already had a limited summer, and we've made the best of the situation, but if we aren't allowed to practice for approximately a month — the first month of the season — it will set us back," Bartolomeo said. "But we will handle it the best we can, and we'll be ready to go the best we can when we're called upon to do so."