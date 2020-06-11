Lake Central softball puts together drive-up Senior Day; Alexis Johnson, Alexus Reese reflect on lost 2020 season

It was a simple gesture, but it meant everything.
Alexis Johnson had no idea that the Lake Central softball team had planned a drive-by Senior Day for her and the program's other three graduating players. She was too busy questioning her mother about why they were slowing around.
"My mom was like, 'We're going to your grandma's house.' And I was like, 'Why are we sitting outside if we're going to my grandma's house?'" Johnson said with a laugh. "But I loved it. It was very unexpected, and it was great to see everyone, as well.
"I had missed them so much."
When the IHSAA canceled spring sports April 2, Johnson was understandably devastated. The star third baseman — who batted .459 last year with 39 hits, 21 RBIs and 38 runs scored — envisioned the Indians making it to the Class 4A state final like they did in 2018, but this time coming away victorious. That dream was no longer possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it not only left Johnson without the sport she loves but without the people she loves, too.
The senior said she was grateful to reconnect, even if it was just for a brief moment.
"I saw one of my teammates, and I was like, 'Oh, maybe she made a wrong turn,' since she kind of lives by me," said Johnson, whose team surprised her about two weeks ago. "But then I started seeing more, and I was like, 'Oh, everyone's here! What's going on?'"
Fellow senior Alexus Reese was also caught off guard and thrilled to get a visit from her teammates. The standout second baseman said it was a great way to put a positive spin on an otherwise unfortunate situation. Following the cancellation of her final prep campaign, Reese admitted that she was disappointed and frustrated.
In her mind, there was just no way her prep career could end like this.
Not after working her way up through the ranks. Not after earning the trust of Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman. And certainly not after breaking the single-season home run record last year.
"We were playing Griffith, and I hadn't been hitting that well for that game. It was our last (regular-season) game," Reese said. "Before my last at-bat, Gabi Carra, she gave me a little pep talk right before I went up, and then Sherm also gave me a little pep talk, too.
"Then, I went up there, and I broke it."
Reese's record-setting ninth home run turned out to be the highlight of a breakout season for the second baseman, who spent the first two years of her prep career on junior varsity.
In addition to the homers, she fully established herself as one of the top power hitters in the Region by batting .438 with 32 hits, a team-high 40 RBIs and 21 runs scored.
"Did I ever anticipate that she would contribute on the level that she did as a junior? Honestly, I don't know if I saw that one coming," Sherman said. "But I was thrilled for her because she works her tail off and works extremely hard."
Entering this spring, Reese intended to step up even more for her team, which had its 2019 campaign ended in a 2-0 loss to Crown Point in a Class 4A sectional championship.
That shutout defeat served as a source of motivation during the offseason for Reese and fueled her aspirations of contending for a state title as a senior. However, unlike Johnson, she wasn't just hoping to make it back to state. She wanted the chance to actually play.
When the Indians went on their memorable run two years ago, Johnson started as a catcher against Decatur Central in the state championship. Reese traveled with the team but never took the field since she was still a junior varsity player.
"It was crazy just being in front of everybody in that stadium and watching everybody play," Reese said. "But it was absolutely the goal to play in one myself."
Although their last high school season was taken away, all four of Lake Central's seniors will play in college. Reese will continue her career at St. Xavier in Chicago, and Johnson is headed to Valparaiso University. Outfielder Morgan Hoppe has committed to Charleston (West Virginia), and first baseman Angel Harper is taking her talents to Wisconsin-Parkside.
Sherman believes that with the experience and talent his team had, the Indians could have held their own against any program in the state this year. But since there is no way to find out what may have happened, he has shifted his focus to 2021.
The Indians still have a strong group of players returning, headlined by pitcher Peyton Pepkowski and shortstop Sydney Doloszycki. Pepkowski will be a senior and has verbally committed to Loyola, while Doloszycki will be a junior and has verbally committed to Syracuse.
"I think this is something that they will keep in the back of their minds, but at the same time, I hope they don't dwell on it," Sherman said of the canceled 2020 season. "I hope they just continue to grow and play and and not so much worry. Anything can happen, but you just gotta keep on moving forward."
