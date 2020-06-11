Lake Central softball puts together drive-up Senior Day; Alexis Johnson, Alexus Reese reflect on lost 2020 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was a simple gesture, but it meant everything.

Alexis Johnson had no idea that the Lake Central softball team had planned a drive-by Senior Day for her and the program's other three graduating players. She was too busy questioning her mother about why they were slowing around.

"My mom was like, 'We're going to your grandma's house.' And I was like, 'Why are we sitting outside if we're going to my grandma's house?'" Johnson said with a laugh. "But I loved it. It was very unexpected, and it was great to see everyone, as well.

"I had missed them so much."

When the IHSAA canceled spring sports April 2, Johnson was understandably devastated. The star third baseman — who batted .459 last year with 39 hits, 21 RBIs and 38 runs scored — envisioned the Indians making it to the Class 4A state final like they did in 2018, but this time coming away victorious. That dream was no longer possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it not only left Johnson without the sport she loves but without the people she loves, too.

The senior said she was grateful to reconnect, even if it was just for a brief moment.