Lake Central sports to go on as scheduled; extracurricular activities removed from school board agenda

“We’re excited to start practices ... and keep following the return to play protocols and doing our part to have a chance to play a season,” Enyeart said.

Football and all other sports will resume practice Monday as scheduled. Lake Central is in Phase 2 of the Indiana Department of Education's return to play plan.

"(We) will maintain small groups and proper social distancing, along with all prior safety measures to limit exposure with the goal that one positive case results in only one student-athlete being quarantined (or) isolated," Enyeart said.

All other fall sports competitions can begin Aug. 15 with football kicking off its regular season Aug. 21 at home against Munster. The Indians also host Andrean in a football scrimmage on Aug. 14.

Football coach Tony Bartolomeo shared his excitement on Twitter.

“Rejoice!! We are playing!! Item was removed from agenda! Thank you to all members of our FOOTBALL FAMILY for supporting our kids! Much love to you all!! Football matters. Sports matter. Kids matter. See you tomorrow at 7:45! Family. 1-0,” the tweet said.

Enyeart confirmed that there have been positive COVID-19 cases within Lake Central athletics since workouts began in July.