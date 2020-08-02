Lake Central sports to go on as scheduled; extracurricular activities removed from school board agenda

ST. JOHN — Sports programs at Lake Central can continue as scheduled after a plan to suspend practices and events was removed from Monday's school board agenda.
A halt in extracurricular programs was set to be voted on at Monday’s school board meeting. But Superintendent Larry Veracco said in a message to the school community there was not enough board backing for the plan.
"I have been informed that I do not have the support of the recommendation to suspend sports and other extracurricular activities," Veracco said in a letter to the school community obtained by The Times. "It is customary in Indiana that school board members give the superintendent the 'heads up' when a recommendation does not have support. School boards typically do this in order to seek stronger evidence or rationale from administration for the recommendation."
Veracco sent a letter to parents Friday that stated he was recommending to the school board a one-week delay, beginning school Aug. 17, with four weeks of e-learning. That recommendation is still scheduled to be voted on at Monday’s board meeting, Lake Central Athletic Director Chris Enyeart said.
The Indians’ girls golf season tees off on Tuesday at the Jeff Booster Club Invitational. The team will host its own invitational on Friday.
“We’re excited to start practices ... and keep following the return to play protocols and doing our part to have a chance to play a season,” Enyeart said.
Lake Central expected to suspend prep sports; Region football programs finalize schedules without Illinois games
Football and all other sports will resume practice Monday as scheduled. Lake Central is in Phase 2 of the Indiana Department of Education's return to play plan.
"(We) will maintain small groups and proper social distancing, along with all prior safety measures to limit exposure with the goal that one positive case results in only one student-athlete being quarantined (or) isolated," Enyeart said.
All other fall sports competitions can begin Aug. 15 with football kicking off its regular season Aug. 21 at home against Munster. The Indians also host Andrean in a football scrimmage on Aug. 14.
Football coach Tony Bartolomeo shared his excitement on Twitter.
“Rejoice!! We are playing!! Item was removed from agenda! Thank you to all members of our FOOTBALL FAMILY for supporting our kids! Much love to you all!! Football matters. Sports matter. Kids matter. See you tomorrow at 7:45! Family. 1-0,” the tweet said.
Enyeart confirmed that there have been positive COVID-19 cases within Lake Central athletics since workouts began in July.
“We’ve had a couple (cases). When we do all the contact tracing and follow all the CDC and Department of Health (guidelines), none of it is contact traced back to us,” he said. “It’s been one individual that was at an AAU event or with a family member and they got it. We’re always outside of that 48-hour window and maintained social distancing, so we don’t have to shut down an entire group.”
But that doesn't mean there haven't been precautionary shutdowns.
“We have shut down a couple groups for a three-day period," Enyeart said. "A couple weeks ago, not because we had to because of the requirements, we wanted to be extra safe and not risk anything early on as we were coming back into things.”
If the school board had support and approved a preps shutdown, athletic programs would have required 10 practices before returning to competition. Enyeart previously said that would mean programs likely wouldn’t have been able to play until Sept. 25.
There are 11 athletic programs in Northwest Indiana that have suspended workouts for at least one sport. They are: Chesterton, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Highland, LaCrosse, Morton, Munster, Portage and Valparaiso.
There have also been at least six Northwest Indiana schools that previously suspended prep sports activities but have since resumed workouts. They are: Boone Grove, Calumet, Lake Station, Michigan City, River Forest and Wheeler.
