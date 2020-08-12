AARON FERGUSON: Glenn Robinson III climbs NBA ladder, bringing the Region with him

Robinson said he’d get 1,000 shots up before school every day. He learned to always have a set of weights at home, which paid off during quarantine after the NBA shut down in March so he could complete the workouts trainer Joey Burton sent him, and how to cook nutritious meals with a variety of ingredients.

It paid off when he stepped into the national spotlight and won the 2017 NBA dunk contest in New Orleans as a member of the Pacers. And it's given him an edge on guys he entered the league with.

"My dad really taught me what to put in my body and add longevity to my career, which I’m very happy about,” Robinson said. “... That’s always allowed me to pass guys and become a better player and stick in the league for six years because of that dedication and those differences that other guys might not know how.”

Despite being a five-star recruit at LC, Robinson wasn’t offered a scholarship by Purdue, his dad’s alma mater, or Indiana. Instead he went to Michigan with a chip on his shoulder, and went to the Final Four as a freshman.

In the end, it’s helped his NBA journey as stars like Curry, Draymond Green and new Philadelphia teammates Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have confidence in Robinson as a player.