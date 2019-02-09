INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Natatorium is buzzing with activity on the day of the IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Championship.
The venue is filled with friends and families of state-qualifying swimmers, who don apparel representing various schools, and the anticipation is almost tangible. Many swimmers across Indiana have goals of competing on the state's biggest stage, but only a few have the opportunity.
Paige Bakker, who recently cut her hair for a local St. Baldrick's event, is one of them and she is grateful.
Lake Central's sophomore standout shared her end-of-the-season aspirations nearly a month ago after winning the 50 yard freestyle and 100 free at the Duneland Athletic Conference Championship.
"I’m definitely going to keep going and keep pushing because I definitely want to make top eight at state," Bakker said. "That’s the real goal.”
Saturday, Bakker turned her dream into reality not once but twice. The sophomore took home sixth place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.47 seconds and finished eighth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.29 seconds. She also anchored the Indians and helped them finish 11th in the 400 freestyle relay and 12th overall as a team with 51 points.
After earning her second medal of the day during the 100 freestyle, Bakker was the one of the last swimmers to leave the pool after a cool down. And when she took her spot on the podium to accept her hardware, she couldn't help but crack a smile.
Following two days of competition, the sophomore wasn't leaving empty handed.
"I keep thinking back to the very beginning of the season, and how I didn't think I would even get close to the top eight in the 100 free," Bakker said. "It's crazy just standing here knowing that I have these two medals to take home, and I was able to represent the school like this."
Lake Central coach Todd Smolinski was one of the first people to congratulate Bakker after the 50 freestyle. With more races coming up, he wasn't over zealous but at the end of the competition he didn't hold back when praising his sophomore's performance.
He said Bakker's success is a reflection of the hard work she's put in. And although he was proud her, he emphasized that the sophomore's support stretched far beyond her coach.
"I know all of Lake Central is proud of her," Smolinski said. "She's come a long way from last year. She's our first medalist in a number of years."
Last season, Bakker appeared in the state championship but not as an individual. She swam in the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay and used her previous experience to help calm her nerves heading into Saturday.
Baker said her teammates questioned how she could be so mellow during such a stressful meet, but the sophomore said all she could do was believe in herself and trust her training. And even when she felt a bit of doubt or nervousness starting to creep in, it didn't take long for her to refocus.
"I have 'REACT' written in Sharpie on my right foot," Bakker said. "It's like a mini reminder to get off of the blocks and go. I was only in the water for maybe five minutes total today. It's just crazy, and I have a strong feeling of happiness and excitement."
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.
