Lake Central freshman Riley Milausnic leans on senior Jen Tomasic's leadership

ST. JOHN — Jen Tomasic can see the end creeping closer.
Lake Central’s senior guard has been a leader for her program over the last two seasons, but she understands that she won’t be in that position forever. As she prepares to make the most of her last ride with the Indians, she will do so alongside a teammate, Riley Milausnic, who is on the opposite end of the spectrum.
Milausnic’s prep career has just begun, but the freshman guard — who is the daughter of Lake Central boys basketball coach Dave Milausnic — has already earned a fair share of varsity minutes.
“I think she really helps,” Tomasic said. “I already feel comfortable kicking (the ball) out to her for a shot. She’s already one of the best shooters on the team as a freshman, and she handles pressure really well.”
In some ways, Tomasic said she can see herself in Milausnic. They both help run the Indians' offense, keep opposing defenses on edge with their outside shooting and wreak havoc as stifling on-ball defenders.
Milausnic acknowledged that making the jump from middle school to varsity has been tough at times. But for the most part, she has held her own and emerged as an impact player for Lake Central.
The freshman scored a season-high 11 points in a home win over Hanover Central on Nov. 13.
“I love it so far,” Milausnic said. “I really like going after loose balls and things like that. It really helps me throughout the game, even if I’m not scoring that much.”
Indians coach Joe Huppenthal praised Milausnic for her poise, but he’s not surprised by it. He said the freshman has made a conscious effort to learn from her older teammates, like Tomasic, plus she’s been guided by her father her entire life.
“With her dad being a coach here, she’s always in the gym just constantly shooting,” Huppenthal said. “This wasn’t unexpected. She’s a great kid, who comes from a great family. She’s everything that we’re looking forward to the next three years.”
Tomasic, who scored a game-high 18 points against LaPorte in the Lake Central tournament Tuesday, believes Milausnic has a lot of potential as well. But before the senior gets too caught up in the freshman’s future, she hopes that the two of them can make something special happen right now.
The Indians have not won a sectional championship since the 2017-18 season, which was Tomasic’s freshman year. She was not a member of the varsity team back then, and despite her program being shut down twice this season due to COVID-19, that remains her ultimate goal.
“This could be it,” Tomasic said. “We’re getting closer to sectional time, and for me as a senior, I’m just mind blown that it went by so fast.”
As long as Lake Central is able to play, Milausnic intends to send Tomasic and the rest of the senior class off on a high note.
“I really want to help them get a sectional championship, especially since a lot of them haven’t had one yet,” Milausnic said. “I think it means just as much to me as it does to them.”