Lake Central freshman Riley Milausnic leans on senior Jen Tomasic's leadership

“I love it so far,” Milausnic said. “I really like going after loose balls and things like that. It really helps me throughout the game, even if I’m not scoring that much.”

Indians coach Joe Huppenthal praised Milausnic for her poise, but he’s not surprised by it. He said the freshman has made a conscious effort to learn from her older teammates, like Tomasic, plus she’s been guided by her father her entire life.

“With her dad being a coach here, she’s always in the gym just constantly shooting,” Huppenthal said. “This wasn’t unexpected. She’s a great kid, who comes from a great family. She’s everything that we’re looking forward to the next three years.”

Tomasic, who scored a game-high 18 points against LaPorte in the Lake Central tournament Tuesday, believes Milausnic has a lot of potential as well. But before the senior gets too caught up in the freshman’s future, she hopes that the two of them can make something special happen right now.

The Indians have not won a sectional championship since the 2017-18 season, which was Tomasic’s freshman year. She was not a member of the varsity team back then, and despite her program being shut down twice this season due to COVID-19, that remains her ultimate goal.