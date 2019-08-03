Before Danielle Durochik broke two Indiana state records during the United States Powerlifting Association Drug-Tested National Championships last month in Las Vegas, she first had to meet her weight requirement.
Heading into the fourth meet of her young career, the 2010 Lake Central graduate found out she qualified for nationals in December and took roughly six months to prepare her body. During that span, Durochik, who is a strength coach and personal trainer at Life Time Fitness in Indianapolis, went on a rigorous diet to make sure that she didn’t exceed the 67.5-kilogram (148.8-pound) weight limit.
The 27-year-old described the experience as one of the most nerve-racking of life because although she had to get stronger, she also knew all of her hard work would be for nothing if she failed to lose weight. Durochik had gone through a bulking period at the beginning of the year to strengthen her body. But in the months and days leading up to the biggest meet of her career, she did everything she could to give herself an opportunity to compete.
“When I got to Vegas, I filled the bathtub with the hottest water that I could possible stand and used a mixture of Epsom salt and rubbing alcohol in the water to help sweat out even more weight,” Durochik said. “It got down to the point where I was so desperate with my weight that I ended spitting in a water bottle to make sure that I got as much water out of me that I could.”
When Durochik finally stepped on the USPA’s official scale, she weighed in at 67.4 kilograms — making her weight class by 0.1 kilograms. Durochik, who began crying, was so overcome with emotion that she even hugged the woman inside the weigh-in tent who marked down her total.
After using such extreme measures to reduce her weight, Durochik had 24 hours to replenish her fluids and make sure she was fully energized. The competition got started the next day, and despite her dedication, Durochik admitted that she still didn’t have her best overall showing.
Her squat and bench press weren’t up to her standards, but none of that mattered when she had a chance to do her favorite lift. Durochik had been trying to deadlift 352.70 pounds for several months and failed to do so in her last competition. This time around, she hauled it up with her friends and family in attendance and set both the drug and non-drug tested deadlifting Indiana record for the 67.5-kilogram weight class.
“Actually, earlier this year she broke the record, but a few months after somebody else broke it,” said Dan Durochik, Danielle’s father. “So now, she's regained the record at this national meet. We’re just proud to see her excel because she's been very disciplined in her approach to this particular sport.”
Back when she was a long-distance runner, Danielle Durochik said her father rarely missed any of her cross country or track meets in high school and has also cheered her on in over 100 other races. Dan Durochik said he never expected his daughter one day pursuing a career in powerlifting and joked that he could still beat her in an arm wrestle.
Even though Danielle Durochik hasn't lived in the Region since graduating from IUPUI in 2014, her dad continues to be there for his oldest child, and her support system doesn’t stop there.
In addition to Dan Durochik yelling out, “Yeah!” during his daughter’s state-record deadlift, Jackie Coleman — Danielle Durochik’s friend and client — shared a hug with her fellow powerlifter. Coleman had a memorable outing at nationals as well, setting a couple of Massachusetts deadlifting records, but in that moment her focus remained on the woman who encourages her nearly every day.
“It’s something she had been trying for a while, trying to set the state record,” Coleman said. “As soon as she had it, I knew she was just going to be very excited, and that was really the main reason we went to the meet. She really wanted to set that state record.”
Going forward, Coleman thinks her trainer can accomplish anything she sets her mind to, and Danielle Durochik isn’t afraid to test her limits. She’s contemplating doing a Strongman competition in the future and hopes to motivate other women like how powerlifter Krissy Mae Cagney inspired her.
“She is the creator of 'Donuts & Deadlifts,' which is an apparel company,” said Danielle Durochik, who began following Cagney on Instagram three years ago. “She is so strong, and I just loved everything she was about. She was able to eat foot that she loved, look good and lift heavy. She made me want to be a strong female.”