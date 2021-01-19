Lake Central hires former Calumet football coach Rick Good

"Mr. (Chris) Enyeart, the athletic director, and I got to talk a lot and kind of outlined what he would like to see with the football program and the success he would like to bring back to the football program," Good said. "At that point, I was really interested in coming in and changing that culture of what was going on the last few years."

Last season, Lake Central won its season opener at home against Munster but lost its final nine games of the year, including all seven DAC contests. The Indians' 1-9 record was also tied for its worst record in a campaign since going 1-9 in 2004.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Enyeart believes Good is the right man to rebuild a program that hasn't had much success since Germain's departure.

As a player at Mount Carmel, Good won three consecutive state championships in 1998, 1999 and 2000. He returned to his alma mater and was as an assistant coach from 2011-2016, claiming back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013, before eventually crossing state lines and taking over at Calumet.

"He has a tradition of being with successful programs," Enyeart said. "He went to Calumet and turned that program into something pretty special the last few years. ... It was one of those things where when you went to bed at night and you laid your head down, you just knew it was the right decision."