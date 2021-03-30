Lake Central junior golfer set his sights higher

His biggest accomplishment came two months later when he won The 89th Lake Porter Amateur with a blistering round of 67 to finish with a 142. Philpot was the only golfer to break 70 in two rounds of action.

“That was the biggest win of my career,” Philpot said. “To do it (at Palmira), in front of my friends and my Dad, it meant the world to me.”

Friendship means a lot to Philpot, and it might be the biggest reason why he’s excited for the high school golf season to start later this spring. Golfing during the pandemic, and summer golf in general, is a lonely excursion. Golfing during the school year means doing it with teammates and Philpot can’t wait to hit the links with his friends.

“That’s one of the biggest parts of why I like high school golf,” Philpot said. “It’s just the friendships, being out on the course together. “Who did well? How did you shoot?” Being there for each other and supporting each other while we’re all playing to try and bring home that sectional trophy.”

Powers is right there with Philpot’s excitement level for the start of the 2021 golf season. Powers returned to Lake Central last year and is itching to get back to competition with his roster.