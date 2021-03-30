 Skip to main content
Lake Central junior golfer set his sights higher
BOYS GOLF

Lake Central junior golfer set his sights higher

Lake Central's Tommy Philpot js one of the top returning golfers this season.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Tommy Philpot made a splash in his first season of high school golf two years ago, and the Lake Central junior is ready for a delayed encore.

Philpot was a freshman with the Indians in the spring of 2019 when he finished one stroke shy of winning medalist honors in sectionals and was two strokes shy of qualifying for state.

The world might have shut down over the last year due to COVID-19 protocols, but Philpot has been busy preparing to get back to work with Lake Central when the season begins shortly.

“I’m extremely excited to get things rolling again,” Philpot said. “Once everything got shut down, the golf course and home were the only places that I would go.”

Philpot spends much of his time at Palmira Golf Course in St. John, a course that Lake Central coach Tim Powers said was a hotbed of activity over the last year and people gravitated toward the sport.

“There were times that there wasn’t a spot available (to park) in the lot,” Powers said. “Tommy was out playing a lot. He played in a lot of summer tournaments and he had a lot of success. He has aspirations of playing at the next level and he has the skill set to do it. Going from good to great in golf, it’s a process, but he understands what it takes.”

Philpot isn’t shy when talking about the work that he has put in to improve his game since the end of the 2019 high school season. He finished in a tie for 43rd place at the 2019 Indiana Junior PGA Championship at Rock Hollow with a 160. Last June, he finished in third place in the same event with a 147.

His biggest accomplishment came two months later when he won The 89th Lake Porter Amateur with a blistering round of 67 to finish with a 142. Philpot was the only golfer to break 70 in two rounds of action.

“That was the biggest win of my career,” Philpot said. “To do it (at Palmira), in front of my friends and my Dad, it meant the world to me.”

Friendship means a lot to Philpot, and it might be the biggest reason why he’s excited for the high school golf season to start later this spring. Golfing during the pandemic, and summer golf in general, is a lonely excursion. Golfing during the school year means doing it with teammates and Philpot can’t wait to hit the links with his friends.

“That’s one of the biggest parts of why I like high school golf,” Philpot said. “It’s just the friendships, being out on the course together. “Who did well? How did you shoot?” Being there for each other and supporting each other while we’re all playing to try and bring home that sectional trophy.”

Powers is right there with Philpot’s excitement level for the start of the 2021 golf season. Powers returned to Lake Central last year and is itching to get back to competition with his roster.

“It was unprecedented not having a season,” Powers said. “It’s exciting because there are a lot of unknowns right now. We’re not recreating the wheel, but when you miss a year, it’s different. There’s a whole different spectrum now. I didn’t believe it until we got to day one. I’m ecstatic that everyone is following protocols, the numbers are going down and we’re ready to go.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

