Lake Central ready for repeat playoff appearance
PREP SOCCER | SECTIONAL PREVIEW

ST. JOHN — Lake Central was here before.

The Indians went into the postseason a year ago with a record of 7-5-3. Then, they made a playoff run nobody outside of the TriTown saw coming, losing in the Class 3A state title game to Zionsville.

As the postseason begins this year, Lake Central is 8-7-0 and hearing the same whispers it heard a year ago.

“Don’t doubt us. We’re LC,” senior Emilio Zambrano said. “We have a huge history here. We’ve won a lot of big games and made a name for ourselves.”

Trophies in Lake Central’s case include four semistate, 12 regional and 21 sectional awards. The 2010 state championship trophy is in there, too.

But this isn’t the same group it was a year ago. Shane Cloutier is now the head coach. Many of the major contributors to the 2019 squad graduated in the spring.

“I think we have that same kind of team, though. We definitely have a run in us,” Cloutier said. “We’re going to prepare them, make sure they’re ready to go and healthy. It’s just a matter of execution.”

The players don't lack confidence, either.

“I think we have a lot of talent this year. More than we did last year, that’s for sure,” Geno Zambrano said. “We expect to give it our all every game and go as far as we can.”

The schedule was as difficult as any in the state. Six of the Indians’ regular season opponents enter the postseason ranked in Class 3A by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association. Another, Evansville Memorial, is No. 1 in Class 2A.

“We try to test them early and often and then come postseason, they’ve been through it,” Cloutier said. “They’ve been down and had to come back. They’ve been on the road. They know what it is like to play good teams. I’d much rather have it like this than just play a few quality teams all year and not really know your true identity.”

Because they’ve been put through that gauntlet, the Indians aren’t overly concerned with the regular season record. LC saw many of the teams it could meet in the playoffs.

“That schedule definitely sets us up for the postseason,” Emilio Zambrano said. “It’s hard to beat a team twice in a year. Those teams are going to look forward to us but we train every single day. We get better every single game.”

Lake Central opens with Bishop Noll (12-1-0), a team playing in 3A because many of its players wear state championship rings, in the Highland Sectional Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“It’s a new season, a new coach, a new era. We have to create for ourselves here at LC and that’s what we’re going to do,” Emilio Zambrano said. “We’re going to be underdogs but we’re going to give it our all and do what we did last year.”

