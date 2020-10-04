Lake Central ready for repeat playoff appearance

The schedule was as difficult as any in the state. Six of the Indians’ regular season opponents enter the postseason ranked in Class 3A by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association. Another, Evansville Memorial, is No. 1 in Class 2A.

“We try to test them early and often and then come postseason, they’ve been through it,” Cloutier said. “They’ve been down and had to come back. They’ve been on the road. They know what it is like to play good teams. I’d much rather have it like this than just play a few quality teams all year and not really know your true identity.”

Because they’ve been put through that gauntlet, the Indians aren’t overly concerned with the regular season record. LC saw many of the teams it could meet in the playoffs.

“That schedule definitely sets us up for the postseason,” Emilio Zambrano said. “It’s hard to beat a team twice in a year. Those teams are going to look forward to us but we train every single day. We get better every single game.”

Lake Central opens with Bishop Noll (12-1-0), a team playing in 3A because many of its players wear state championship rings, in the Highland Sectional Tuesday at 5 p.m.