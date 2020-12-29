Lake Central senior works hard to be big man on the block

CHESTERTON — Nate Oakley’s heard it before. He’s “only” 6 foot 4, maybe less than ideal for a player on the block.

So the Lake Central senior does what he can to make up for it with effort.

“Everyone says that I’m an undersized big but I like getting in there and proving everyone wrong,” he said. “There are bigger guys out there so me being able to play the post, it’s hard work. I like outworking those guys.”

The post is all Oakley’s ever known. It’s where he’s played as long as he’s been in the game. Not until high school did size ever become an issue.

He’s worked on his jump shot and free throws in an effort to try to move to the wing. No matter where he plays, though, that drive will always be his calling card.

“He has a great motor,” coach Dave Milausnic said. “You know what you’re going to get out of him. He’s extremely passionate and extremely dedicated to the team. He’s a great teammate and one of the hardest workers you’re going to have.”

Oakley missed some time in the early part of the season in quarantine. He had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and spent two weeks at home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}