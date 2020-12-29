Lake Central senior works hard to be big man on the block

CHESTERTON — Nate Oakley’s heard it before. He’s “only” 6 foot 4, maybe less than ideal for a player on the block.
So the Lake Central senior does what he can to make up for it with effort.
“Everyone says that I’m an undersized big but I like getting in there and proving everyone wrong,” he said. “There are bigger guys out there so me being able to play the post, it’s hard work. I like outworking those guys.”
The post is all Oakley’s ever known. It’s where he’s played as long as he’s been in the game. Not until high school did size ever become an issue.
He’s worked on his jump shot and free throws in an effort to try to move to the wing. No matter where he plays, though, that drive will always be his calling card.
“He has a great motor,” coach Dave Milausnic said. “You know what you’re going to get out of him. He’s extremely passionate and extremely dedicated to the team. He’s a great teammate and one of the hardest workers you’re going to have.”
Oakley missed some time in the early part of the season in quarantine. He had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and spent two weeks at home.
The season-opening win over South Bend Washington was the only game he missed, but Milausnic said Oakley still doesn’t quite have his legs.
“I didn’t really leave the house (in quarantine),” Oakley said. “I think I’m finally up and running now. I feel pretty good out there.”
Oakley had 10 points and a pair of blocks in the Indians’ 61-50 win over Rensselaer Central as part of the Chesterton Classic Tuesday.
Milausnic believes his team’s defensive effort for most of that game was a step back, though. LC held Munster to 32 points in the previous game and allowed only 34 to Hanover Central Dec. 17. Teams were shooting percentages in the low 30s against LC.
“We’re starting to get there defensively,” he said. “We’re not at the point that we can’t be good at the details, though.”
Oakley is a details guy. It’s part of being a good teammate, which is important to him. Lake Central has goals and he wants to help lead the Indians toward them.
“We have only a couple seniors and a lot of young guys. I think it’s important to make sure everyone’s on the right track,” Oakley said. “We’re trying to win the DAC and cut down a net. We just want to keep winning. A lot these younger guys haven’t really played and we want to give them that experience of winning.”