Big picture: It’s no secret Lake Central has a deep pitching staff, and it was on full display on Saturday. The Indians gave up just five runs combined at the Lake Central Classic, and sophomore Peyton Pepkowski and freshman Amanda Aardema both pitched in an 11-4 win over Franklin Central in the finale.
“We did a good job of getting outs early in the inning, keeping runners off base and just an overall good day for the pitching staff,” L.C. coach Jeff Sherman said.
Pepkowski didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and gave way to Aardema in the sixth after giving up three runs over her final two innings. Pepkowski fanned 10, while Aardema struck out two in an inning and two thirds.
Senior Olivia Peterson, a Minnesota recruit, was the hitting star smashing a home run and a double, while junior Alexus Reese also homered and drove in two runs. Alexis Johnson and Morgan Hoppe each added two hits.
“I just wanted to be aggressive and put good swings on good pitches,” Peterson said.
Turning point: After Franklin Central plated a run in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-1, junior Alexus Reese belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame to bump the advantage to 8-1.
Lake Central player of the game: Peterson — She went 4 for 4, including the home run and finished with four RBIs.
Quote: “We showed up here, and we were ready to hit and that showed throughout all three games,” Jenna Towle said. “We never let up no matter what the score was. It was a really good team-hitting day.”
Beyond the box score: Lake Central is now 2-7 against Franklin Central all time, and the previous win was a 2-1 victory in 2013 when the Flashes finished as 4A state runner-up to Portage.
Up next: Lake Central (13-1) at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.