Munster wins sectional title on Kaim's last-second layup

“People were like, ‘How do you play with all of the talk coming out of the student section,’” Zabrecky said. “I just ignore it. You can’t let that get to you, and we got the ‘W.’”

Emily Zabrecky — Sara Zabrecky’s cousin and a fellow senior — paced Munster (22-5) with 16 points and a game-high four 3-pointers. She was the second player to cut down a piece of the net after her cousin, and she couldn’t hide her smile after leading her team to a win over its rival.

“It told (everyone) it would feel better than winning conference, and it sure does,” Emily Zabrecky said. “I have so (many) emotions right now. This is a one-in-a-million opportunity.”

Morales led Lake Central (16-11) with 13 points, but Taylor Jaksich provided the biggest basket of the night for the Indians. Her layup with under a minute to play tied the game at 44, before Kaim eventually one-upped her.

Jaksich tore her ACL last season and went through a rigorous rehab. Indians coach Joe Huppenthal said he couldn’t be prouder of the way the senior closed out her career.