Munster wins sectional title on Kaim's last-second layup

ST. JOHN — There were 18.7 seconds left in the game, and Lake Central and Munster were tied with a Class 4A sectional title on the line.
Coming out of a timeout, star senior guard Sara Zabrecky dribbled up the court, and everyone in the Indians’ gym probably thought she would be the one to take the last shot. The senior transferred from Lake Central to Munster for her final prep campaign, and nailing the game-winning shot against her former program seemed like a storybook ending.
However, it was her teammate, Holly Kaim, who provided the late game heroics. After Munster’s original play broke down, Kaim drove to the basket and made a falling left-handed layup in the final seconds to lift her team to a dramatic 46-44 victory and its first sectional crown in 10 years.
“I was in the open spot, and I just went and scored,” said Kaim, who finished with nine points. “You don’t have time to waste.”
The Indians had one final chance to win the game, but Tiana Morales’ half-court heave fell short. When the final buzzer sounded, Munster’s student fan section rushed the court to celebrate the win with the Mustangs players.
Zabrecky jumped around gleefully and gave her mom a bear hug and her dad several high fives, while she let all of her emotions out. The senior was booed throughout most of the night but quieted the home crowd with several timely 3-pointers and ended the game with 11 points.
“People were like, ‘How do you play with all of the talk coming out of the student section,’” Zabrecky said. “I just ignore it. You can’t let that get to you, and we got the ‘W.’”
Emily Zabrecky — Sara Zabrecky’s cousin and a fellow senior — paced Munster (22-5) with 16 points and a game-high four 3-pointers. She was the second player to cut down a piece of the net after her cousin, and she couldn’t hide her smile after leading her team to a win over its rival.
“It told (everyone) it would feel better than winning conference, and it sure does,” Emily Zabrecky said. “I have so (many) emotions right now. This is a one-in-a-million opportunity.”
Morales led Lake Central (16-11) with 13 points, but Taylor Jaksich provided the biggest basket of the night for the Indians. Her layup with under a minute to play tied the game at 44, before Kaim eventually one-upped her.
Jaksich tore her ACL last season and went through a rigorous rehab. Indians coach Joe Huppenthal said he couldn’t be prouder of the way the senior closed out her career.
“For what she did for us and to come back and to kind of sacrifice her body to get back to playing her senior year — kudos to her,” Huppenthal said. “Most kids would have packed it in and moved on to the next adventure.”
Just before Munster left the gym, Mustangs coach Jim Davidson called for his entire program — players, coaches and trainers — to center court for a group picture. He felt that everyone one of them played a part in helping reel in the school’s fourth sectional trophy.
“The things that they’ve done up until this point — winning a conference title, 22 wins which is the most in school history and then beating Lake Central on Lake Central’s home court to win a sectional, that’s a like dream right there,” Davidson said. “It’s been a dream season.”