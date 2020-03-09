SPORTS DIGEST: Lake Central B team wins hockey state championship

PREP HOCKEY
Lake Central B team wins hockey state championship: RJ Mance broke a tie with 4:47 left to give the Indians a 3-2 they wouldn't relinquish to clinch the Class A Indiana State High School Hockey Association championship over Southeastern. Lake Central's B (White) team won its first ISHSHA title by beating Hamilton Southeastern's B team. Joey Heuberger was assisted by Tyler Skertich for a second-period goal and Dominic Formella was assisted by Joey Heuberger in the third period. "This team has never stopped since day one," coach Jace Hodge said. "They have played as a team and worked as a team since day one."
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Jackson-Davis, Williams and Eastern earn all-Big Ten honors: Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis picked up several honors on the all-Big Ten teams. He was named to the third team and all-Freshman Team by the coaches, and the third team by the media members. Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams was named to the honorable mention teams by the coaches and media. Purdue junior Nojel Eastern was named to the all-Defensive Team, as voted on by the coaches.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Indiana QB Ramsey transferring to Northwestern: Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is transferring to Northwestern. Ramsey tweeted Monday he is “beyond excited for the next chapter” and thanked Indiana for “allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football.” He also said he is grateful to Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and “can't wait to get started.” Ramsey completed 67% of his passes for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns with 23 interceptions in three seasons at Indiana. He lost the starting job in August to redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. But as Penix dealt with injuries throughout last season, Ramsey remained focused and helped lead the Hoosiers to their first eight-win season since 1993 and their first winning record in Big Ten play since 1993. Indiana went 8-5 and lost to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl. Northwestern ranked among the worst in the nation in passing last season and went 3-9 to match its worst record since 2002.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
South Carolina tops final AP poll: The Gamecocks remain the country's top team, according to Associated Press voters, in the final poll. South Carolina (32-1) received 27 first-place votes to edge Oregon's three. The Ducks (31-2) are second followed by Baylor (28-2), Maryland (28-4) and UConn (28-3) in the top 5. Louisville (28-4), which features West Side graduate Dana Evans who was named ACC Player of the Year, ranks sixth.
PRO BASKETBALL
Former Bull Noah signs with Clippers: The Clippers have signed free-agent center Joakim Noah, giving them an aggressive, physical presence with playoff experience. The 35-year-old two-time All-Star played 42 games with Memphis last season after agreeing to a buyout with the New York Knicks. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Noah attended the Clippers' loss to the Lakers on Sunday at Staples Center, where he was warmly received as he made his way through the crowd and sat in the stands. Noah has been limited to 124 games since the end of the 2014-15 season in Chicago, which selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft. He was the NBA defensive player of the year in 2014.