SPORTS DIGEST: Lake Central B team wins hockey state championship

PREP HOCKEY

Lake Central B team wins hockey state championship: RJ Mance broke a tie with 4:47 left to give the Indians a 3-2 they wouldn't relinquish to clinch the Class A Indiana State High School Hockey Association championship over Southeastern. Lake Central's B (White) team won its first ISHSHA title by beating Hamilton Southeastern's B team. Joey Heuberger was assisted by Tyler Skertich for a second-period goal and Dominic Formella was assisted by Joey Heuberger in the third period. "This team has never stopped since day one," coach Jace Hodge said. "They have played as a team and worked as a team since day one."

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Jackson-Davis, Williams and Eastern earn all-Big Ten honors: Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis picked up several honors on the all-Big Ten teams. He was named to the third team and all-Freshman Team by the coaches, and the third team by the media members. Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams was named to the honorable mention teams by the coaches and media. Purdue junior Nojel Eastern was named to the all-Defensive Team, as voted on by the coaches.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Indiana QB Ramsey transferring to Northwestern: Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is transferring to Northwestern. Ramsey tweeted Monday he is “beyond excited for the next chapter” and thanked Indiana for “allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football.” He also said he is grateful to Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and “can't wait to get started.” Ramsey completed 67% of his passes for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns with 23 interceptions in three seasons at Indiana. He lost the starting job in August to redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. But as Penix dealt with injuries throughout last season, Ramsey remained focused and helped lead the Hoosiers to their first eight-win season since 1993 and their first winning record in Big Ten play since 1993. Indiana went 8-5 and lost to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl. Northwestern ranked among the worst in the nation in passing last season and went 3-9 to match its worst record since 2002.