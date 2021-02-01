SPORTS DIGEST: Purdue's Newman wins honor, again

Men's basketball
Purdue's Newman wins honor, again: Purdue's Brandon Newman (Valparaiso) has won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award for the second time this season. Newman won it first two weeks ago. Newman had a career-high 29 points last Saturday in an 81-62 win over Minnesota. Newman, who finished with five 3-pointers, erupted for 21 second-half points.
Purdue charter diverted: Purdue's team charter flight to Maryland was diverted to Indianapolis due to mechanical problems, according to the Purdue Men's Basketball Twitter account. The team changed plans and left for Maryland at 8:30 p.m. from Indianapolis. The Boilers and Terrapins meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Big Ten Conference play.
SSC rolls to win: DeShawndre Washington had a double-double of 33 points and 12 rebounds in No. 1 South Suburban College's 101-53 win over Trinity Christian. Tyronn Mosley added 14 points for the Bulldogs (2-0). Courtney Fields had 13, while Chance Love had 10.
Women's basketball
IUN falls to Trinity: Meghan Long had 12 points Monday, but Indiana Northwest lost 58-43 Monday to Trinity International in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. Breanna Boles added eight for the RedHawks (2-9, 0-1).
Pro baseball
White Sox finalize deal with Rodón: The White Sox finalized a $3 million, one-year contract with pitcher Carlos Rodón on Monday. The White Sox didn't offer Rodón a contract in December, making him a free agent. But they wound up bringing him back. Rodón was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He broke into the majors the following season and looked as if he could be a key member of the team’s rotation for years to come before he was hampered by a series of injuries. The 28-year-old left-hander is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 career major league games, including 92 starts. He made four appearances last year, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA. The White Sox designated minor league pitcher Emilio Vargas for assignment. The 24-year-old right-hander was claimed off waivers from Arizona in November.
2008 AL MVP Dustin Pedroia retires: Dustin Pedroia, the undersized and over-achieving second baseman who spurred the Boston Red Sox to a pair of World Series victories with his grit and a third, after a knee injury effectively ended his career, with his mouth, has retired. Pedroia, 37, was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2007 and the MVP in his second season but has played in only nine games in three seasons since since a spikes-high slide by then-Orioles shortstop Manny Machado took out his knee in 2017. He was the longest-tenured player on the Red Sox roster and the only holdover from the 2007 championship team.