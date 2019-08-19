Pro baseball
Willis named American Association Pointstreak Player of the Week: The American Association announced Monday that RailCats outfielder Colin Willis has been named the Pointstreak Player of the Week. Willis is the first RailCat to earn the honor in 2019 season, and it's the second time in his career he’s garnered the award. Willis slashed .500/.552/1.083/1.635 with eight runs, 12 hits, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, five RBIs, three walks (one intentional) and a hit by pitch over seven games last week. Willis posted a career-high 12 total bases and finishing a double shy of the cycle vs. Texas on Wednesday. Willis went 4-for-5 that night with three runs, three RBIs, two home runs, a triple and a single. Willis leads the American Association with 63 walks and a 1.000 stolen base percentage, is second with a .441 on-base percentage and seven triples, and is fifth with a .545 slugging percentage and 39 extra-base hits. Also, the RailCats squandered a quality start from Justin Sinibaldi, allowing six ninth-inning runs to lost 6-5 to Fargo-Moorhead on Sunday. Sinibaldi had tossed two-hit, seven-strikeout ball over seven innings. Jack Alkire pitched a scoreless eighth, but Christian DeLeon allowed six runs on seven hits without recording an out in the ninth. Hayden Schilling was 2-or-4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Willis was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored,
Walraven transferred to inactive list: The RailCats transferred Tom Walraven from the disabled list to the inactive list. The ‘Cats re-signed right-hander Andrew Cartier placed right-hander David Griffin on the DL, retroactive to Aug. 18. Walraven is third on the team with a .300 batting average and is second in on-base percentage (.409), slugging (.438) and home runs (6). He was the RailCats' Player of the Month in both June and July. He was placed on the DL on Aug. 11 with an oblique strain. Cartier originally signed with Gary on July 30 and made his debut that night. The 22-year-old had an up-and-down stint with the RailCats as he was eventually placed on irrevocable waivers on Aug. 10 after going 1-0 with an 11.25 ERA in five appearances. Griffin signed his first American Association contract with Gary on May 29 and went 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in six relief outings. In 14 innings pitched, the right-hander allowed five runs on 11 hits and nine walks while striking out 12 batters.
Pro football
Colts put Fountain, Foreman on injured reserve: The Colts have put second-year receiver Daurice Fountain and running back D'Onta Foreman on injured reserve and waived veteran safety Derrick Kindred. Fountain suffered a dislocated and fractured left ankle in practice Thursday and had season-ending surgery Friday. Foreman was claimed off waivers from Houston two weeks ago and was in for seven snaps in Saturday's loss to Cleveland. Kindred played in 42 games and made 17 starts in three seasons with the Browns before the Colts claimed him off waivers in April. Indy filled those spots by signing rookie safety Kai Nacua, rookie running back Marquis Young and veteran running back Charcandrick West. West had 268 carries for 998 yards and seven TDs in five seasons with Kansas City.