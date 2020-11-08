Together since fourth grade, Lake Central senior trio ready for one last ride

ST. JOHN — Tiana Morales, Jennifer Tomasic and Abby Oedzes have been playing basketball together ever since they joined the same AAU team in fourth grade.

This is their last ride.

"It doesn't feel like it's been that long. It went by so fast," Morales said. "When we were little, we never realized how far we would go."

Lake Central's senior captains weren't always sure if they'd have a chance to share the hardwood this season or if they'd be able to end their prep careers on their own terms. The former has already happened, as the Indians started their campaign Saturday with a 50-42 loss to Lakeland and a 51-37 win over Benton Central in the Lake Central Classic, but the latter remains to be seen.

Morales, Tomasic and Oedzes fully understand that nothing is guaranteed amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is why now more than ever, they won't take any moment together for granted.

"It feels like every day could be our last," Morales said. " ... It was hard to get everyone going at first because everyone was like, 'Oh my God, is this even going to happen?' But once we started to get our mojo back, we've been clicking a lot more."