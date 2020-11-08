Together since fourth grade, Lake Central senior trio ready for one last ride

ST. JOHN — Tiana Morales, Jennifer Tomasic and Abby Oedzes have been playing basketball together ever since they joined the same AAU team in fourth grade.
This is their last ride.
"It doesn't feel like it's been that long. It went by so fast," Morales said. "When we were little, we never realized how far we would go."
Lake Central's senior captains weren't always sure if they'd have a chance to share the hardwood this season or if they'd be able to end their prep careers on their own terms. The former has already happened, as the Indians started their campaign Saturday with a 50-42 loss to Lakeland and a 51-37 win over Benton Central in the Lake Central Classic, but the latter remains to be seen.
Morales, Tomasic and Oedzes fully understand that nothing is guaranteed amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is why now more than ever, they won't take any moment together for granted.
"It feels like every day could be our last," Morales said. " ... It was hard to get everyone going at first because everyone was like, 'Oh my God, is this even going to happen?' But once we started to get our mojo back, we've been clicking a lot more."
Like several other programs around the state, the Indians weren't able to have their normal offseason schedule, and they even had to temporarily shut down in October due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Morales, Tomasic and Oedzes said those missed opportunities would have been vital for some of their younger teammates and the team's overall cohesiveness. But even without the usual amount of time to prepare for a campaign, Tomasic finds comfort in knowing that she's built nearly a decade's worth of chemistry, trust and mutual respect alongside Morales and Oedzes.
"We might get annoyed with each other and even scream at each other during a game, but no one's going to have hurt feelings," Tomasic said. "We're always pushing each other, and we're always hard on each other."
Despite the unknowns looming over this season, it still won't mark the last time that Tomasic and Morales are teammates. Both seniors have committed to Indiana University Northwest, but for Oedzes this is truly the end.
Support Local Journalism
After sustaining and often playing through several injuries throughout her high school career, Oedzes has conceded that her body can no longer withstand the punishment.
"This year means a lot, especially because this is actually going to be my last year playing basketball," Oedzes said. "I'm really just dedicating everything to this team and working hard every day."
Indians coach Joe Huppenthal said he is extremely proud of the contributions Oedzes, Tomasic and Morales have made to the program over the years, even when the three guards weren't always feeling their best.
Last season, Tomasic averaged 8.9 points, Oedzes averaged 7.9 points and Morales averaged 5.9 points per game. Lake Central's balanced approach culminated with a showdown against Munster at home in a Class 4A sectional final, which ended with the Mustangs pulling out a dramatic 46-44 win.
Oedzes went scoreless for the first time all year during that contest, and Huppenthal admits that she probably shouldn't have taken the floor.
"Abby has been dealing with back issues for four years, which a lot of people don't know," Huppenthal said. "She was playing hurt in that game, and it really hurt us big time. We had her in the training room all morning, trying to get her ready, but she just couldn't go. We only had her out there for a few minutes. ... I still appreciate her effort because a lot of kids would've said, 'I'm done. I can't do this anymore.' But every day she continues to show up."
Oedzes, Morales and Tomasic have all chosen to do e-learning to minimize the risk of contracting coronavirus and to maximize the Indians' chances of competing. If Lake Central is able to make it through a full campaign, the senior trio has already envisioned the perfect way to cap off their final run as longtime teammates.
"Winning a sectional is definitely our biggest goal this year, especially after losing by two points," Tomasic said. "That definitely hurt."
Before Tomasic could finish her thought, Oedzes quickly chimed in, noting that she, Tomasic and Morales were freshmen and non-varsity players when the Indians clinched their last sectional crown during the 2017-18 season.
"Us three have never actually won a sectional," Oedzes said. "So we really want it this year."
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!