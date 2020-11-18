 Skip to main content
Tony Bartolomeo out as Lake Central football coach
PREP FOOTBALL

Tony Bartolomeo out as Lake Central football coach

Tony Bartolomeo

Tony Bartolomeo will not return as the Lake Central football coach next season.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

ST. JOHN — Tony Bartolomeo will no longer be the Lake Central football coach.

Indians athletic director Chris Enyeart confirmed the news to The Times on Wednesday.

"At this time, coach Bartolomeo has turned in his resignation, pending (school) board approval," Enyeart said. "We appreciate his dedication and all of his hard work with our program and our kids, and we wish him the best as he moves forward."

Enyeart said Bartolomeo's resignation should be made official at the next Lake Central school board meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 14 according to the school corporation's website.

Bartolomeo, who was unable to be reached for comment, led Lake Central on the gridiron for the past four seasons plus three games during the 2016 campaign. He posted a 9-34 record during that span, including a 3-25 showing in the Duneland Athletic Conference.

This year, the Indians defeated Munster 38-0 at home in Week 1 before losing their final nine games of the season.

The team never had a winning campaign or won a playoff game under Bartolomeo.

