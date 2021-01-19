WATCH NOW: Lake Central hires former Calumet football coach Rick Good

"He has a tradition of being with successful programs," Enyeart said. "He went to Calumet and turned that program into something pretty special the last few years. ... It was one of those things where when you went to bed at night and you laid your head down, you just knew it was the right decision."

Good leaves behind a lasting legacy with the Warriors. Calumet didn't start the 2020 season until Week 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but following a lopsided loss to Gibson Southern in its season opener, the team notched five straight victories en route to a Class 3A sectional crown.

Reeling in the program's first piece of postseason hardware is a memory Good will never forget as he moves up from from Class 3A to Class 6A.

"Calumet is a special place," Good said. " ... I got a chance to talk to the (Warriors') returners (Tuesday) on Zoom, and there was admittedly a lot emotion involved, and that was a tough moment for me. But the way we went out, as sectional champions and doing something that's never been done before, I think that's given that group some confidence and the blueprint to do it the way it's supposed to be done."