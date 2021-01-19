WATCH NOW: Lake Central hires former Calumet football coach Rick Good

ST. JOHN — Lake Central has found its new football coach, and it didn't have to look far.
The Indians announced the hiring of Rick Good in their main gym following a Lake Central school board meeting Tuesday night. Good, a 2002 Mount Carmel (Illinois) grad, started his head coaching career at Calumet and spent the last four years building the Warriors into a championship program.
"One of the goals I have is to coach at the highest level, and for where we are in Indiana, the Duneland (Athletic) Conference is the highest level," Good said. "And the fact that Lake Central High School is a part of the town that I live in in Schererville and (the position is) open, the timing seemed to line up pretty well.
"I don't believe it's a step up. I just think it's a new challenge."
Good posted a 23-14 record during his four-year tenure at Calumet and guided the Warriors to three straight winning seasons, capped off by the team's first sectional title last fall. He was named The 2020 Times Coach of the Year and will replace Tony Bartolomeo, who resigned in November and went 9-34 during four-plus seasons.
As he prepares for his first season in the DAC, Good will face a tall task as the 10th football coach in Lake Central history. The Indians have not had a winning season nor won a playoff game since 2014, and the team hasn't clinched a sectional crown since 2013. All of which was accomplished under former coach Brett St. Germain, who resigned in 2016.
"Mr. (Chris) Enyeart, the athletic director, and I got to talk a lot and kind of outlined what he would like to see with the football program and the success he would like to bring back to the football program," Good said. "At that point, I was really interested in coming in and changing that culture of what was going on the last few years."
Last season, Lake Central won its season opener at home against Munster but lost its final nine games of the year, including all seven DAC contests. The Indians' 1-9 record was also tied for their worst record in a campaign since going 1-9 in 2004.
Enyeart believes Good is the right man to rebuild a program that hasn't had much success since Germain's departure.
As a player at Mount Carmel, Good won three consecutive state championships in 1998, 1999 and 2000. He returned to his alma mater and was as an assistant coach from 2011-2016, claiming back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013, before eventually crossing state lines and taking over at Calumet.
"He has a tradition of being with successful programs," Enyeart said. "He went to Calumet and turned that program into something pretty special the last few years. ... It was one of those things where when you went to bed at night and you laid your head down, you just knew it was the right decision."
Good leaves behind a lasting legacy with the Warriors. Calumet didn't start the 2020 season until Week 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but following a lopsided loss to Gibson Southern in its season opener, the team notched five straight victories en route to a Class 3A sectional crown.
Reeling in the program's first piece of postseason hardware is a memory Good will never forget as he moves up from from Class 3A to Class 6A.
"Calumet is a special place," Good said. " ... I got a chance to talk to the (Warriors') returners (Tuesday) on Zoom, and there was admittedly a lot emotion involved, and that was a tough moment for me. But the way we went out, as sectional champions and doing something that's never been done before, I think that's given that group some confidence and the blueprint to do it the way it's supposed to be done."
Lake Central running back Max Creasbaum, quarterback Luke Neidy, and wide receiver Diego Garcia were the first players to speak with Good after he was named their new coach. All three juniors said they can't wait to start preparing for their final prep campaign under him.
"I'm just glad that he's a winner and he's here to help us," Creasbaum said. "Obviously, everyone knows we haven't been winners the past couple of years, and we're all hoping that he can turn us into winners.
"We're ready to work for him."