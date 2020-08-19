Zakaria Mohiuddin, Logan Russell lead a Lake Central team with something to prove

Russell’s been No. 1 in the senior group. Mohiuddin was a 22-minute runner as a freshman. They’re competing for the top spot now.

“To watch Zakaria’s maturation and his self discipline, his drive that’s gotten him to where he is now, has been great. He looks awful good right now,” Rhody said.

Rhody said Russell’s also blossomed in the last year or so. Mohiuddin was always the more outgoing of the two, quick with a joke and a word of encouragement for a teammate. Russell was the quiet one.

That’s changed as Russell’s become a more vocal and demonstrative leader as a senior.

“He’s a great kid who would run through a wall for you. My biggest thing is protecting him from himself because if one mile is good, 6 miles is better,” Rhody said.

LC may not have had the result it wanted in Terre Haute last fall but the experience was key to what it wants to do this November.

“It was very important for us to get to the state finals last year so we’re not going down there (this season) wide-eyed. We know what to expect now,” Rhody said. “We’ve got some really good leaders on this team and they’re all pulling in the same direction.”