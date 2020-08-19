You are the owner of this article.
Zakaria Mohiuddin, Logan Russell lead a Lake Central team with something to prove
alert top story urgent
Boys cross country | Preview

Lake Central cross country

Zakaria Mohiuddin, left, and Logan Russell hope to lead Lake Central back to the state meet. The Indians seniors both aim to run under 16 minutes this season.

 David P. Funk, The Times

ST. JOHN — Lake Central finished last in the team standing at last season’s state meet.

It was a learning experience that left a bad taste in the Indians’ mouths.

“I think we have something to prove,” senior Logan Russell said. “We don’t like looking online (at rankings). We just want to take it one thing at a time, one practice at a time. That’s our mentality right now.”

Russell and Zakaria Mohiuddin provide a potent 1-2 punch at the top of the Indians roster, both as athletes and leaders. They remind the team of the simple goals; returning to state and competing for Duneland Athletic Conference, sectional, regional and semistate titles.

But nothing’s a given.

“I think it’s good knowing that (we have talent) but I don’t think we should get confident at all,” Mohiuddin said.

Mohiuddin and Russell have similar individual goals: A time under 16 minutes and an all-state designation. Coach Jeff Rhody thinks they both have the talent to accomplish those things.

“We’re going to compete with each other all year and I’m really excited for it,” Russell said. “It definitely helps (to have each other). We make sure one guy doesn’t get complacent.”

“He keeps me in check,” Mohiuddin said. “It gives us something to work for. Last year, he was better than me and it made me work. Now he’s going to be working really hard to catch back up.”

Russell’s been No. 1 in the senior group. Mohiuddin was a 22-minute runner as a freshman. They’re competing for the top spot now.

“To watch Zakaria’s maturation and his self discipline, his drive that’s gotten him to where he is now, has been great. He looks awful good right now,” Rhody said.

Rhody said Russell’s also blossomed in the last year or so. Mohiuddin was always the more outgoing of the two, quick with a joke and a word of encouragement for a teammate. Russell was the quiet one.

That’s changed as Russell’s become a more vocal and demonstrative leader as a senior.

“He’s a great kid who would run through a wall for you. My biggest thing is protecting him from himself because if one mile is good, 6 miles is better,” Rhody said.

LC may not have had the result it wanted in Terre Haute last fall but the experience was key to what it wants to do this November.

“It was very important for us to get to the state finals last year so we’re not going down there (this season) wide-eyed. We know what to expect now,” Rhody said. “We’ve got some really good leaders on this team and they’re all pulling in the same direction.”

Mohuiddin said Lake Central is motivated, too. He sees a top five finish at state as a real possibility.

“There’s definitely a family vibe going on,” Russell said. “We have high expectations this year. Anything less and we’re just undervaluing ourselves.”

Russell and Mohiuddin certainly lead a confident group, but there’s also an air of gratitude in St. John. A cancellation of fall sports was on the school board’s agenda earlier this month. It never came to a vote, but the Indians haven’t forgotten.

“I remember a speech (Rhody) gave last year about how these were the best days of his life. That makes me not take things for granted,” Mohiuddin said. “I look at all my friends around me, running, and we were so close to not having that. It really makes me want to enjoy it and want to make it worthwhile.”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Area standouts

Top five Region teams

1. Crown Point: The Bulldogs should be the class of the Region with a strong senior group led by Quinton Bock and Cole Simmons.

2. Lake Central: The Indians bring back five runners from last season’s state meet. If anyone in the area has the roster to challenge CP, it’s LC.

3. Chesterton: A state-meet team qualifier returns only two of the top five runners in Matthew Streeter and Cole Dolson, but several others got varsity experience in 2019.

4. Valparaiso: Graduation took 11 of the top 15 from last year’s squad. But, the Vikings are perennial contenders in the New Prairie Semistate and have reloaded with young talent.

5. LaPorte: The Slicers edge Munster for the fifth spot in the area. Junior Cole Raymond is a strong No. 1 who should be competitive in any meet.

Top 10 Region runners (in alphabetical order)

Quinton Bock, senior, Crown Point; Lucas Guerra, senior, Highland; Maxwell Lindenmayer, junior, Munster; William Miltenberger, senior, Valparaiso; Zakaria Mohiuddin, senior, Lake Central; Cole Raymond, junior, LaPorte; Logan Russell, senior, Lake Central; Anthony Saberniak, senior, Crown Point; Cole Simmons, senior, Crown Point; Matthew Streeter, senior, Chesterton.

Lake Central's LaTreasure Johnson previews the state meet

