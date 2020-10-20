Lake Central's Bree Mitchell verbally commits to Wisconsin for softball, despite never playing for Indians

ST. JOHN — Bree Mitchell has yet to appear in a softball game for Lake Central, but that hasn't stopped her from earning an opportunity to play at the next level.
On Oct. 4, the junior outfielder announced via Twitter that she has verbally committed to Wisconsin. Mitchell, who also had interest from Illinois, wasn't able to go on an official visit due to COVID-19. However, she has been to the Madison campus in the past for a softball camp and took another trip recently with her family.
"It just made the decision easier because I was on the campus, and I got to visualize if it's the right place for me to go," Mitchell said. "It felt right, so that's when I knew."
The certainty Mitchell felt when choosing the Badgers wasn't always there when she began high school. As a freshman, Mitchell said she was "torn" between participating in softball or track for the Indians because she had developed a deep love for both spring sports as a youngster.
When the time came to finally pick, Mitchell ultimately opted for track since she could still play travel softball over the summer.
Throughout her freshman campaign, Mitchell proved that she had probably made the right choice. She starred as a sprinter and helped Lake Central's 400-meter relay team qualify for the state meet, but it wasn't always pretty.
Mitchell pulled her right hip flexor, which made her stellar season on the track a rather painful one.
"I ended up getting hurt, so it didn't really go that well. I still went to state though, so that was exciting, but the injury started to affect my softball," Mitchell said. "I decided that I was going to stop doing track and just do softball for LC my sophomore year.
"Then the season got canceled."
Support Local Journalism
The coronavirus pandemic wiped away Mitchell's first year of softball with the Indians before it could even start, and she wasn't the only one in the program who was disappointed.
Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman is certain that Mitchell would've been another catalyst for his already talented team.
"I was really excited about seeing her last spring. I thought it was going to be really exciting and really fun," Sherman said. "Unfortunately because of the pandemic we didn't get to play. But there is no question that the kid is a dynamic softball player."
Sherman also made note of Mitchell's lineage. The junior's mother, Denise Mitchell (Kulig), is a member of Lake Central's Athletic Hall of Fame and helped the softball program win its first state championship in 1992, before class divisions were implemented.
Denise Mitchell continued her career at Indiana State, and her daughter said she is proud to follow in her footsteps.
"She made a name for herself, and now I'm making a name for myself and building off of that," Bree Mitchell said. "It's awesome that we'll both have the opportunity to play at a D-I school."
As her junior campaign creeps closer, Bree Mitchell has continued to train with her hitting coach, Rachel Folden. The Wisconsin recruit said she is relieved to have her college decision behind her and looks forward to making her long-awaited debut with the Indians.
"Ever since I was little I used to go to all of the Lake Central softball camps, and I never thought I would do track instead and that corona would happen so I wouldn't get to play until my junior year," Bree Mitchell said. "But I'm super excited because I've played with most of the girls before and I know a lot of them. ... I think we'll be really successful."
Gallery: 2019 Softball 4A sectional final: Crown Point vs. Lake Central
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!