Lake Central's Bree Mitchell verbally commits to Wisconsin for softball, despite never playing for Indians

ST. JOHN — Bree Mitchell has yet to appear in a softball game for Lake Central, but that hasn't stopped her from earning an opportunity to play at the next level.

On Oct. 4, the junior outfielder announced via Twitter that she has verbally committed to Wisconsin. Mitchell, who also had interest from Illinois, wasn't able to go on an official visit due to COVID-19. However, she has been to the Madison campus in the past for a softball camp and took another trip recently with her family.

"It just made the decision easier because I was on the campus, and I got to visualize if it's the right place for me to go," Mitchell said. "It felt right, so that's when I knew."

The certainty Mitchell felt when choosing the Badgers wasn't always there when she began high school. As a freshman, Mitchell said she was "torn" between participating in softball or track for the Indians because she had developed a deep love for both spring sports as a youngster.

When the time came to finally pick, Mitchell ultimately opted for track since she could still play travel softball over the summer.