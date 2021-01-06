Lake Station hands Michigan City first loss, wins LaPorte County Holiday Tournament

As a Class 2A program, Lake Station doesn't mind being the underdog.
But, after knocking off previously unbeaten Class 4A Michigan City on Dec. 29, en route to the LaPorte County Holiday Tournament crown, the Eagles have put the Region on notice.
"Offensively, it was a team effort with four of our girls scoring in double digits," Lake Station coach Rudy Chabes said. "It was really great to play a big school and to play to our potential. Michigan City is a great team, and they are well coached. It was not surprising they entered the game undefeated. I was just happy that we accepted and embraced the challenge."
Star guard and Purdue Northwest recruit Taylor Austin, the Eagles' all-time leading scorer, poured in a team-high 19 points. Fellow Purdue Northwest commit Laila Rogers, who transferred from Homewood-Flossmoor (Illinois) to Lake Station prior to the season, added 16 points. Freshman Kayla Wilkerson and sophomore Nasiya Gause chipped in with 12 points and 11 points, respectively.
Northern Kentucky recruit Trinity Thompson paced Michigan City with a game-high 21 points and 15 rebounds. The senior and Indiana All-Star candidate has posted a double-double in every game this season.
"We just wanted to make Trinity Thompson work hard on every possession," Chabes said. "She is a great talent, and it was important to send two girls at her in hopes of her giving up the ball."
The Eagles followed up their upset win against Michigan City by downing New Prairie 51-39 in the tourney championship Dec. 30.
Austin erupted for a game-high 29 points and Rogers added 11 points to help their program pull away in the second half.
"Taylor Austin had a phenomenal game and was hard to stop off the dribble," Chabes said. "Laila Rogers did a great job controlling the paint and playing tough in the post. The win was a great way to cap of the tournament and an even better way to end the (calendar) year."
Wheeler wins
The Bearcats entered the Hanover Central Classic on a seven-game losing streak.
They left with three consecutive wins.
"I think it was necessary for us at this point," Wheeler coach Amanda Gibson said. "We've kind of been preaching to the kids, 'Once you start doing the little things well, the wins are going to come.' They're starting to do the little things well, so to end (2020) with those three wins, I think it just reaffirms what we're doing as a program."
On Dec. 29, the Bearcats defeated Bowman 54-29 and then took down EC Central later that day 42-34. They closed out the tourney with a 43-28 victory over Gavit.
Junior guard Averi Wagoner averaged a team-high 11.3 points per game during that three-game stretch and tied her season high with 15 points against Bowman.
"We've been trying to get her to shoot for two years now," Gibson said with a laugh. "She doesn't have much confidence in her ability, but once we got her to start pulling the trigger, she was pretty on for the rest of that tournament."
Buzzer beaters
LaPorte's Alanti Biggers caught the ball on the left wing, drove baseline and shot a one-legged runner.
As the buzzer sounded, her shot went in all net to secure a 37-35 win over Munster in the Lake Central tournament on Dec. 30. One play earlier, Biggers missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer for the Slicers, but with another chance to put the game away, the senior took full advantage.
"Missing that wide open 3, I did come back a little nervous because a lot of my shots weren't falling, but I knew I couldn't dwell on that. I just had to give it my all," Biggers said. "So, when the time came to take the last-second shot again, I felt more confident than ever."
Biggers finished that contest with nine points to help LaPorte snap a three-game losing streak. Purdue Fort Wayne recruit Ryin Ott, who was sidelined late in the game after fouling out, added a team-high 10 points.
Freshman guard Miya Simmons provided a spark off the bench by scoring all eight of her points in the third quarter, highlighted by two corner 3-pointers.
"It was pretty cool," Simmons said of her breakout performance. "I was just focused on bringing the energy back to the court. It was kind of at a lull, so I was just trying to help put."
Slicers coach Sarah DeShone said her team's victory wasn't pretty, but she was proud of the way Biggers and Simmons stepped up.
"It was definitely a team effort," DeShone said. " ... We're going to keep working and trying to improve, but it was nice to be on the winning side."
Highland standout Chloe Churilla also drained a game-winning, buzzer beater recently.
The junior nailed her lone 3-point attempt against Michigan City on Saturday to lift the Trojans to a 33-31 road victory. Churilla finished that contest with team highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds.