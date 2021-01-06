Lake Station hands Michigan City first loss, wins LaPorte County Holiday Tournament

"We just wanted to make Trinity Thompson work hard on every possession," Chabes said. "She is a great talent, and it was important to send two girls at her in hopes of her giving up the ball."

The Eagles followed up their upset win against Michigan City by downing New Prairie 51-39 in the tourney championship Dec. 30.

Austin erupted for a game-high 29 points and Rogers added 11 points to help their program pull away in the second half.

"Taylor Austin had a phenomenal game and was hard to stop off the dribble," Chabes said. "Laila Rogers did a great job controlling the paint and playing tough in the post. The win was a great way to cap of the tournament and an even better way to end the (calendar) year."

Wheeler wins

The Bearcats entered the Hanover Central Classic on a seven-game losing streak.

They left with three consecutive wins.

"I think it was necessary for us at this point," Wheeler coach Amanda Gibson said. "We've kind of been preaching to the kids, 'Once you start doing the little things well, the wins are going to come.' They're starting to do the little things well, so to end (2020) with those three wins, I think it just reaffirms what we're doing as a program."