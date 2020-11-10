Missing piece: Lake Station's Taylor Austin hopes to add sectional title to noteworthy list of accolades

LAKE STATION — Taylor Austin had just finished up practice at Lake Station and was about to head home.

Before the senior could leave, Eagles coach Rudy Chabes stopped her and told all of his players to go into the hallway just outside of their gym. Austin had no idea why her coach was delaying her departure, but she quickly found out it was for a good reason.

"I was surprised," Austin said. "When I saw I was like, 'Oh!'"

After she turned the corner and looked up, Austin's eyes fell squarely on a familiar sight. Lake Station had framed her red, No. 10 jersey and placed it on the wall just a few feet away from the same court she has dominated on countless times throughout her prep career.

Austin could do nothing by smile in awe as she read her name plate at the bottom, which was accompanied by a brief message commemorating her for becoming Lake Station's all-time leading scorer (girls and boys) in just three seasons.

The star guard and Purdue Northwest commit has poured in 1,454 points "and counting," according to the honor she received last month from her school, but she's far from satisfied. Just below her framed jersey is a trophy case — one that does not include a girls basketball sectional title.