Missing piece: Lake Station's Taylor Austin hopes to add sectional title to noteworthy list of accolades

LAKE STATION — Taylor Austin had just finished up practice at Lake Station and was about to head home.
Before the senior could leave, Eagles coach Rudy Chabes stopped her and told all of his players to go into the hallway just outside of their gym. Austin had no idea why her coach was delaying her departure, but she quickly found out it was for a good reason.
"I was surprised," Austin said. "When I saw I was like, 'Oh!'"
After she turned the corner and looked up, Austin's eyes fell squarely on a familiar sight. Lake Station had framed her red, No. 10 jersey and placed it on the wall just a few feet away from the same court she has dominated on countless times throughout her prep career.
Austin could do nothing by smile in awe as she read her name plate at the bottom, which was accompanied by a brief message commemorating her for becoming Lake Station's all-time leading scorer (girls and boys) in just three seasons.
The star guard and Purdue Northwest commit has poured in 1,454 points "and counting," according to the honor she received last month from her school, but she's far from satisfied. Just below her framed jersey is a trophy case — one that does not include a girls basketball sectional title.
"That's definitely the goal, and it's motivating me a lot," Austin said. "Every year we've moved up a step, so just knowing that, we're really working to surpass people's expectations and to grow together as one. If we continue to do that, I'm pretty sure everything else will fall in line."
During Austin's freshman campaign, the Eagles finished 11-12. As a sophomore, she led the team to a program-record 15 wins. Last season, she took it a step further by helping Lake Station match those 15 victories, while also clinching its first conference title since 1992.
By most accounts, Austin's junior campaign was one to remember. She averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game en route to one of the best seasons in program history, but it ended with yet another loss in the first round of sectionals.
"Since her freshman year, she has never won a sectional tournament game. Not one," Chabes said. "She's had a lot of AAU friends and teammates who have won sectionals at their schools and went to regionals. She's accomplished so much (individually) that all she wants to do now is advance and keep playing."
Chabes, who is in his second season with the Eagles, knows that Austin has been fueled by her team's shortcomings in playoffs. It's the reason why she continued to train outside on her own when gyms were shut down at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. And it also explains why Chabes, a business teacher at Lake Station, saw his standout senior jogging one morning as he drove by on the way to school.
"It's a good feeling to know that I don't have to push her," Chabes said. "She always pushes herself."
Austin has chosen to do e-learning in order to mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19. Although it's not an ideal situation, the senior said she is willing to do whatever it takes to play and hopefully keep her high school career alive for as long as possible.
The Eagles were set to host Morton in their season opener Tuesday, and Austin hopes it is just the beginning of a campaign that could result in the first sectional crown in program history.
"There's no pressure," Austin said. "It's just love. When I go out there, I don't have to prove anything to anybody. Everybody knows what my team and I are capable of."
Gallery: Bishop Noll at Lake Station girls basketball
