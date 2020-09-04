River Forest continues dominating rival Lake Station

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Beating the rival school is important.

Beating the rival school by seven touchdowns is just fun.

“We always look forward to this. We’re always saying ‘It’s Edison week. It’s Edison week.’ Every time we come out on this field, we give our all and they give their all,” River Forest senior running back Ayden Hernandez said. “It’s always extra special to blow them out.”

The Ingots topped Lake Station 49-0 to win the Great Lakes Athletic Conference North Division opener for both sides Friday at Madden Field. River Forest has now won six consecutive and 12 of the last 14 meetings in the rivalry.

“We’ve won it now six times in a row. These guys have only known (the traveling trophy) to be here,” River Forest coach Joe O’Connell said. “You don’t want to be the group that lost it. That is a big deal around here.”

Hernandez was the weapon of choice for the Ingots. He had touchdowns on runs of 44 and 12 yards and another on a 20-yard shovel pass reception.

The play wasn’t designed to be a shovel pass or to go to Hernandez, he said. One injured teammate and another taking the wrong angle left him as the only player who could carry the ball.