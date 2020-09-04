River Forest continues dominating rival Lake Station

HOBART — Beating the rival school is important.
Beating the rival school by seven touchdowns is just fun.
“We always look forward to this. We’re always saying ‘It’s Edison week. It’s Edison week.’ Every time we come out on this field, we give our all and they give their all,” River Forest senior running back Ayden Hernandez said. “It’s always extra special to blow them out.”
The Ingots topped Lake Station 49-0 to win the Great Lakes Athletic Conference North Division opener for both sides Friday at Madden Field. River Forest has now won six consecutive and 12 of the last 14 meetings in the rivalry.
“We’ve won it now six times in a row. These guys have only known (the traveling trophy) to be here,” River Forest coach Joe O’Connell said. “You don’t want to be the group that lost it. That is a big deal around here.”
Hernandez was the weapon of choice for the Ingots. He had touchdowns on runs of 44 and 12 yards and another on a 20-yard shovel pass reception.
The play wasn’t designed to be a shovel pass or to go to Hernandez, he said. One injured teammate and another taking the wrong angle left him as the only player who could carry the ball.
He’s now got nine touchdowns on the season.
“Every night my family is like ‘Oh, you have this many,’” he said. “I do it for the team, though.”
Hernandez set the tone immediately for River Forest (2-1, 1-0), taking a handoff and bouncing around the left side for a 44-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.
Jose Alvarez scored on a 66-yard run on the next drive. Quarterback Joey Ondo went 33 yards on a draw later in the first quarter.
“Each week, we try to keep working on trying to clean ourselves up,” O’Connell said. “We were focused on playing clean and we had too many penalties tonight. I was disappointed with that.”
The Ingots committed 12 penalties.
The Ingots defense also picked off two passes in the first quarter, first by Kaleb Short and then by DJ Wright.
A Peyton McIntosh interception was the only first half highlight for the Eagles (0-3, 0-1).
Hernandez added two more scores in the second quarter.
Savon Harding intercepted a pass on a fake punt attempt and returned it 41 yards for a third-quarter touchdown. Deon Hurn crossed the goal line on a 12-yard run in the final frame.
The win sets up an important conference matchup with Hanover Central next week.
“We started thinking about them this week, already. They’re a big X on our schedule,” Hernandez said. “We got to come out and perform the whole week and hope it works out Friday.”
Gallery: Lake Station at River Forest football
Gallery
