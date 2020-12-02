Lake Station's Willie Miller Jr. poised for strong sophomore season alongside his father

LAKE STATION — Lake Station coach Bob Burke was thrilled with the way his team started its season, especially considering the limited time his players had together during the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Eagles opened their campaign with a 75-56 home win over Gavit on Nov. 23, and sophomore Willie Miller Jr. led the way with a career-high 29 points. The 6-foot-1, 150-pound guard shot 10-of-18 from the field, highlighted by a 4-of-10 showing on 3-point attempts.
"It felt good," Miller said of his strong performance. "I was working all summer. I was playing multiple games, just trying to get better on my game because last year I was a facilitator because we had (Nate Dukich). This year, I feel like I have more of a chance to show my talent."
The only issue Burke had with Miller's noteworthy outing was that he couldn't see it in person. In true 2020 fashion, Burke has been sidelined for the past couple of weeks because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
"I got quarantined a couple days before, so I begged the AD like, 'Please find a way to livestream it.' I don't think I could've sat there for an hour and half and not know what was going on in the game," Burke said with a laugh. "I've been going crazy."
Burke is set to rejoin his team Thursday for practice and coach his first game of the season Friday at home against Calumet Christian.
In his absence, his budding star's father has stepped in as the temporary head coach. Willie Miller Sr. worked with the program a bit last season, and he was officially brought on as a varsity assistant coach ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
The 1989 West Side graduate and former big man said he could've never imagined taking the reins so early in his tenure at Lake Station, but he was proud to see the team come together and pick up a victory against the Gladiators despite its unique circumstances.
Miller Sr. also admitted that watching his son put on a show during his head coaching debut is a moment he'll never forget.
"It was pretty cool," Miller Sr. said with a smile. "It was really nice to see him and the rest of the team work hard. They're starting to understand that this is why we push them so hard. It's so that they're always ready no matter what."
Support Local Journalism
Miller Jr. said he enjoyed the experience as well. He knows his dad didn't want to let Burke down, plus it was an opportunity for him and his father to bond just like they used to in the past.
"He was my coach when I was younger, but as I got older I had to start playing for other coaches," Miller Jr. said. "It was kind of fun to play for him again. It brought back memories."
Burke believes his program is headed in the right direction with the elder Miller flanking him on the sidelines and the younger Miller leading the way on the hardwood. He praised Miller Sr. for bringing a wealth of basketball knowledge to his staff and commended Miller Jr. for continuing to expand his skill set.
When Miller Jr. entered high school last year, he began his freshman campaign on the junior varsity team. But after showing flashes of his potential, he was quickly called up to varsity and eventually earned a starting role.
Last season, Miller Jr. averaged 6.5 points, 2.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He scored in double figures six times and also nailed 31 3-pointers at a 36% clip from behind the arc.
"We've had some pretty good shooters in our gym the last decade, and he just has that special ability to put the ball in the basket," Burke said. "I think his biggest weakness last year was his strength, and this year he's getting to the rim and finishing with contact."
Miller Sr. said his son has worked tirelessly during the offseason to return as a better player, and he's always willing to help. However, he's careful to not put too much pressure on Miller Jr.
"I just give him that freedom," Miller Sr. said. "We talk about work ethic, but it's gotta be his conviction. I think that's important in life. You have to have your own conviction. ... And when it comes down to what needs to be done, he's willing to do what what needs to be done because he's seen that the success you have comes from what you invest."
Miller Jr. said he and the rest of the Eagles have a lot to prove this season, and he is ready for a breakout campaign alongside his dad. The sophomore said he appreciates having Miller Sr. close by, and he joked that the coaching he receives from him doesn't end when he leaves the court.
"That's him every day. He never stops coaching," Miller Jr. said with a grin. "It doesn't matter what it is. It could be cooking and he'll still coach me."
Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!