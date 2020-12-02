Lake Station's Willie Miller Jr. poised for strong sophomore season alongside his father

When Miller Jr. entered high school last year, he began his freshman campaign on the junior varsity team. But after showing flashes of his potential, he was quickly called up to varsity and eventually earned a starting role.

Last season, Miller Jr. averaged 6.5 points, 2.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He scored in double figures six times and also nailed 31 3-pointers at a 36% clip from behind the arc.

"We've had some pretty good shooters in our gym the last decade, and he just has that special ability to put the ball in the basket," Burke said. "I think his biggest weakness last year was his strength, and this year he's getting to the rim and finishing with contact."

Miller Sr. said his son has worked tirelessly during the offseason to return as a better player, and he's always willing to help. However, he's careful to not put too much pressure on Miller Jr.

"I just give him that freedom," Miller Sr. said. "We talk about work ethic, but it's gotta be his conviction. I think that's important in life. You have to have your own conviction. ... And when it comes down to what needs to be done, he's willing to do what what needs to be done because he's seen that the success you have comes from what you invest."