LaPorte halts girls basketball due to COVID-19

LaPorte has hit the brakes.

Slicers athletic director Ed Gilliland confirmed to The Times on Friday that his school's varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"(The) varsity girls team can resume practice on Dec. 21," Gilliland wrote in a text message.

LaPorte was slated to play at Pioneer and Portage on Saturday and Dec. 18, respectively. Both of those games have been postponed and makeup dates have not been set, according to the Slicers athletics website.

Per the the IHSAA bylaws, if a student-athlete misses more than 10 consecutive days of practice, they must complete six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" to participate in formal competition. IHSAA teams are prohibited from practicing on Sundays.

Including LaPorte, at least 25 of the 43 Region girls basketball teams have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season because of COVID-19 issues within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Marquette, Merrillville, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.