LaPorte suspends football, boys tennis, wrestling activities due to positive COVID-19 tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday marked the first day of non-contact football practice for IHSAA member schools.

LaPorte will not take part.

Slicers athletic director Ed Gilliland announced Sunday night that his school is suspending team activities for three fall programs, including football.

"Due to a positive COVID-19 test in both the boys tennis program and the football program, the LaPorte Community School Administration, in conjunction with the (LaPorte High School) athletic department, is regrettably pausing all activities with football, boys tennis and wrestling until further notice," Gilliland wrote in a message via FinalForms. "We will be communicating with the LaPorte County Health Department for further investigation, advice and directions as to when a safe return to practice may occur."

The Slicers are scheduled to face Plymouth on the road in a scrimmage on Aug. 15, before opening the 2020 season at New Prairie on Aug. 21 in Week 1.

All IHSAA football programs are required to complete at least 10 practices before they can officially compete. When asked how a prolonged stoppage may affect the football squad, Gilliland said he was unsure.