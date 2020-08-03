LaPorte suspends football, boys tennis, wrestling activities due to positive COVID-19 tests

Monday marked the first day of non-contact football practice for IHSAA member schools.
LaPorte will not take part.
Slicers athletic director Ed Gilliland announced Sunday night that his school is suspending team activities for three fall programs, including football.
"Due to a positive COVID-19 test in both the boys tennis program and the football program, the LaPorte Community School Administration, in conjunction with the (LaPorte High School) athletic department, is regrettably pausing all activities with football, boys tennis and wrestling until further notice," Gilliland wrote in a message via FinalForms. "We will be communicating with the LaPorte County Health Department for further investigation, advice and directions as to when a safe return to practice may occur."
The Slicers are scheduled to face Plymouth on the road in a scrimmage on Aug. 15, before opening the 2020 season at New Prairie on Aug. 21 in Week 1.
All IHSAA football programs are required to complete at least 10 practices before they can officially compete. When asked how a prolonged stoppage may affect the football squad, Gilliland said he was unsure.
"That's a good question. We'll follow the proper protocols and procedures and see where this takes us," Gilliland said. "I can't answer that question at this point in time."
Gallery: Merrillville at LaPorte football
