You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LaPorte suspends football, boys tennis, wrestling activities due to positive COVID-19 tests
alert top story urgent

LaPorte suspends football, boys tennis, wrestling activities due to positive COVID-19 tests

{{featured_button_text}}
LaPorte -- Jeremy Lowery

LaPorte head coach Jeremy Lowery talks with his players during a timeout against Merrillville on Sept. 28, 2019. LaPorte suspended football, boys tennis and wrestling activities Sunday night due to COVID-19.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

Monday marked the first day of non-contact football practice for IHSAA member schools.

LaPorte will not take part.

Slicers athletic director Ed Gilliland announced Sunday night that his school is suspending team activities for three fall programs, including football.

"Due to a positive COVID-19 test in both the boys tennis program and the football program, the LaPorte Community School Administration, in conjunction with the (LaPorte High School) athletic department, is regrettably pausing all activities with football, boys tennis and wrestling until further notice," Gilliland wrote in a message via FinalForms. "We will be communicating with the LaPorte County Health Department for further investigation, advice and directions as to when a safe return to practice may occur."

The Slicers are scheduled to face Plymouth on the road in a scrimmage on Aug. 15, before opening the 2020 season at New Prairie on Aug. 21 in Week 1.

All IHSAA football programs are required to complete at least 10 practices before they can officially compete. When asked how a prolonged stoppage may affect the football squad, Gilliland said he was unsure. 

"That's a good question. We'll follow the proper protocols and procedures and see where this takes us," Gilliland said. "I can't answer that question at this point in time."

Gallery: Merrillville at LaPorte football

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts