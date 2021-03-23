Kyle Benge resigns as LaPorte boys basketball coach

LAPORTE — The LaPorte boys basketball program will be under new leadership next season.

In a statement shared via Twitter on Monday, Kyle Benge announced that he has resigned as the Slicers' coach. The former Plymouth star was at the helm for the last four seasons, posting a 32-59 record overall and 5-23 record in the Duneland Athletic Conference.

"This was not a decision that was made impulsively, rather one that (my wife) Ashley and I have spent much time in discussion," Benge wrote. "We are excited to see what God has in store during the next chapter of our lives."

LaPorte had one winning season under Benge, finishing 12-11 during the 2018-19 campaign. This season, the Slicers went 5-18 and 0-7 in the DAC.

"To our players, I have enjoyed watching you grow and develop over the years," Benge wrote. "While I may not be your coach anymore, I will always be here to support you and help you achieve any goals you set for yourself on and/or off the court."

