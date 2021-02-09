LaPorte hires former Portage star David Ortiz as new football coach

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"My school years, middle school to high school, I had some difficult times personally with family," Ortiz said. " ... Coach Buzea has definitely been a father figure to me. When I came back to coach with him in 2000, I was his right hand man. We were inseparable, and he groomed me until it got to a point where it was almost in my makeup to on day be a head coach."

LaPorte athletic director Ed Gilliland believes Ortiz will add some stability to a program that is now on its fourth head coach in the last seven seasons.

"At first, we didn't open up the applications to the outside and gave the people on the inside the chance to apply first," Gilliland said. " ... After our interview with Dave, we didn't see any reason to open it up (to the public). He just did an outstanding job and brought a lot of enthusiasm. His relationship with the kids is great, and his knowledge of football is great. He understands what it's like to coach and play in the Duneland Athletic Conference and what it takes to be successful here."

Ortiz teaches at LaPorte Middle School and doesn't plan on leaving any time soon.