LaPorte hires former Portage star David Ortiz as new football coach

LAPORTE — LaPorte didn't have to look far for its new football coach.
Following a school board meeting Monday, the Silcers officially hired David Ortiz to take over their program. He served as the team's defensive backs and outside linebackers coach last season and will replace Jeremy Lowery, who resigned last month to become the head coach at West Washington.
"Being here already and in this system, it's just a great situation," said Ortiz whose first season at LaPorte was in 2018. "The kids are awesome, the parents are awesome — maybe it's just perfect timing for everything. From staff to players to parents to community, this is almost feels like a dream job."
Ortiz is a 1995 Portage graduate and was one of the top players in the state during his prep career. As a senior, he starred at wide receiver for the Indians and guided them to a Class 5A state runner-up finish in 1994 under former coach Craig Buzea. Ortiz also finished fifth in the Mr. Football voting that season.
Now, things have come full circle for Ortiz and Buzea, who was recently hired at Crown Point. After Ortiz graduated, he eventually returned and joined Buzea's coaching staff at Portage, and he followed Buzea when he moved on to coach at Michigan City
In the fall, LaPorte will play at Crown Point on Oct. 1 in Week 7, and Ortiz is champing at the bit to square off against a man he views as a role model.
"My school years, middle school to high school, I had some difficult times personally with family," Ortiz said. " ... Coach Buzea has definitely been a father figure to me. When I came back to coach with him in 2000, I was his right hand man. We were inseparable, and he groomed me until it got to a point where it was almost in my makeup to on day be a head coach."
LaPorte athletic director Ed Gilliland believes Ortiz will add some stability to a program that is now on its fourth head coach in the last seven seasons.
"At first, we didn't open up the applications to the outside and gave the people on the inside the chance to apply first," Gilliland said. " ... After our interview with Dave, we didn't see any reason to open it up (to the public). He just did an outstanding job and brought a lot of enthusiasm. His relationship with the kids is great, and his knowledge of football is great. He understands what it's like to coach and play in the Duneland Athletic Conference and what it takes to be successful here."
Ortiz teaches at LaPorte Middle School and doesn't plan on leaving any time soon.
Ortiz said he intends to continue building on the foundation Lowery left behind. Last season, the Slicers finished 4-7 and 3-4 in the DAC. Their season eventually came to a close after going toe-to-toe in a 35-21 loss to Region powerhouse Valparaiso in a Class 5A sectional final.
"I would love to (cultivate) more relationships within our program," Ortiz said. "I think there's a deeper purpose to football, especially for me. Coach Buzea really helped me develop and grow as a man, and I think that's what I'm looking to do. I want to be able to model those things he taught me. I didn't have that at home, so I just want to show them what it looks to be successful and to treat people the right way. It's all about those core values of trust, respect and commitment."