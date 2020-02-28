Munster all smiles heading into postseason with win over LaPorte

MUNSTER — Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen once said “Winning is fun and fun is winning.”

Times No. 1 Munster had a blast during the regular season, wrapping it up Friday night with a 73-39 win over visiting LaPorte.

“It’s just really fun being around my teammates, having a good time. We’re really starting to trust each other,” senior guard Josh Davis said. “When we play good, it’s getting really fun.”

Munster's last loss was on Dec. 6 at Hammond. The Mustangs are 19-0 since, winning by an average of over 25 points.

“We’ve been playing pretty well together as a unit. We trust each other a lot more (than earlier in the season),” senior Jeffrey Hemmelgarn said. “There’s always room to improve, so practice is always intense. Coach (Mike Hackett) is always quick to point out fixes because we know every little detail is important, especially (in the postseason)."

LaPorte (10-12) set picks and found lanes with cuts through the Munster zone defense early. The Slicers led 15-12 after the first quarter.

The Mustangs (21-1) opened up the second quarter with a 19-2 run, building a lead as large as 14. LaPorte went almost six minutes without scoring.