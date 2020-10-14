 Skip to main content
Paige Conklin, LaPorte enter postseason as one of the Class 4A favorites
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Paige Conklin, LaPorte enter postseason as one of the Class 4A favorites

  • Updated
LAPORTE — Paige Conklin has appeared in 113 volleyball matches for LaPorte dating back to her freshman year. When the senior takes the court at the Michigan City sectional semifinals on Saturday, the game will mark less than 1% of her overall career.

It could also mark the final volleyball game of her career.

Conklin, like the rest of her LaPorte senior teammates, has elected to step away from volleyball at the conclusion of the 2020 season. A player who would unquestionably get looks from the next level, the setter/hitter is comfortable walking away from the game whenever this season ends.

“I decided on this last year,” Conklin said. “I wanted to leave a legacy. This does put a lot more pressure on me going into what could be my final match.”

Conklin has certainly held up her end of the bargain in creating a legacy. The LaPorte senior leads the team with 275 kills, 420 assists and 57 aces; she is second with 253 digs; and third with 39 blocks. The Slicers are 27-2 this season and went a perfect 14-0 in the Duneland Athletic Conference.

“Paige has been a huge tool for us,” LaPorte coach Jessica Ramirez said. “She’s going to be almost impossible to replace when she leaves us after this year.”

Retirement will come for Conklin within the next month, but that’s nothing that she is focused on now. Instead, Conklin, and the rest of her teammates, are focused on getting 1% better.

When Ramirez took over the program last February, the former LaPorte star brought a mental approach to the game as well as some reading material. The Slicers read a chapter from Gary Mack’s “Mind Gym: An Athlete’s Guide to Inner Excellence” before each practice. The players have a conversation about the book and they visualize success.

“Every conversation we’ve had has been about (winning in the postseason),” Conklin said. “We each wrote a paper about it where we talked about manifesting our goals. It’s all about getting down to Muncie.”

Ramirez has taken it a step further. She has each player create a goal for each practice and when they are done for the day, the players and the coach make a determination as to whether or not that goal was met. That’s where getting 1% better comes in.

“We have 18 practices left and we potentially have six games remaining,” Ramirez said. “That means we have 24 opportunities to get better. We have 24 chances to get 1% better.”

LaPorte will play the winner of Thursday’s match between Mishawaka and South Bend Riley on Saturday morning at the Class 4A Michigan City sectional. The Slicers could then meet either Plymouth, South Bend Adams or Michigan City in Saturday night’s title game.

“It’s pretty exciting to finally be to the postseason,” Conklin said. “It’s also a lot of pressure. We’re hoping to go out there and have a lot of fun together.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

