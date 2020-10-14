Paige Conklin, LaPorte enter postseason as one of the Class 4A favorites

LAPORTE — Paige Conklin has appeared in 113 volleyball matches for LaPorte dating back to her freshman year. When the senior takes the court at the Michigan City sectional semifinals on Saturday, the game will mark less than 1% of her overall career.

It could also mark the final volleyball game of her career.

Conklin, like the rest of her LaPorte senior teammates, has elected to step away from volleyball at the conclusion of the 2020 season. A player who would unquestionably get looks from the next level, the setter/hitter is comfortable walking away from the game whenever this season ends.

“I decided on this last year,” Conklin said. “I wanted to leave a legacy. This does put a lot more pressure on me going into what could be my final match.”

Conklin has certainly held up her end of the bargain in creating a legacy. The LaPorte senior leads the team with 275 kills, 420 assists and 57 aces; she is second with 253 digs; and third with 39 blocks. The Slicers are 27-2 this season and went a perfect 14-0 in the Duneland Athletic Conference.

“Paige has been a huge tool for us,” LaPorte coach Jessica Ramirez said. “She’s going to be almost impossible to replace when she leaves us after this year.”