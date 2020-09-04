Specialists lift Valparaiso over LaPorte

VALPARAISO — Tommy Burbee and Hayden Vinyard may have consistently chewed up the field with rushing yards on Friday night, but it was their work on special teams that helped lead Valparaiso to victory.
Burbee and Vinyard combined for 135 yards on the ground, but the pair of running backs had nearly the same amount in punt return yardage as the Times No. 1 Vikings took advantage of the strong field position to knock off LaPorte 37-7 at Viking Field.
The Vikings started four drives at midfield or in LaPorte territory in the first half due to long punt returns from Burbee and Vinyard.
“Hayden and I both had the same problem our freshmen and sophomore year where we were doing too much juking during punt returns,” Burbee said. “Now we know that you have to make the first cut that you see and just run straight ahead.”
Special teams were a key strength for the Vikings (2-0, 1-0) on Friday as senior kicker Liam Shepherd followed up his opening week heroics against Penn with three first half field goals against the Slicers.
Shepherd, who missed most of practice this week with a leg injury, connected on field goals of 33, 27 and 37 yards before the midway point of the second quarter. He also didn’t miss the mark on his four extra points.
“Liam gave himself a hard time because he didn’t get all of the ball at Penn, but he came out and did a great job tonight,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “To be able to count on him in these situations is great for us.”
Friday’s win was a well-balanced team effort for the Vikings. Logan Lockhart, making his first start since taking over for injured quarterback Maximus Grimes, completed five passes for 155 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown strike to Grant Comstock in the third quarter. Lockhart added a 1-yard touchdown run earlier in the game.
“Logan is a gamer, that’s for sure,” Marshall said. “There’s still some things between him and I where we need to get on the same page. The game is moving fast for him.”
Marshall said after the game that Grimes’ injury was a week-by-week situation.
Valparaiso’s defense did its parts against the Slicers, keeping LaPorte from crossing midfield in the first half and then stopping Collin Bergquist on fourth down from inside the Valparaiso 5-yard line midway through the third quarter. LaPorte finally got on the board early in the fourth quarter when R.J. Anglin connected with Jayden Parkes for a 7-yard touchdown.
“We were ‘bend but don’t break’ and then we put our foot on the gas,” Valparaiso senior defensive end Dylan Dingman said. “Field position was a big part of the game for us. We want to put our offense in the best possible position to score points.”
Ricky Hall Jr. had two catches for 82 yards to lead the Vikings in receiving while Burbee added 72 yards and a rushing touchdown. Colin Kwiatkowski added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
