Specialists lift Valparaiso over LaPorte

VALPARAISO — Tommy Burbee and Hayden Vinyard may have consistently chewed up the field with rushing yards on Friday night, but it was their work on special teams that helped lead Valparaiso to victory.

Burbee and Vinyard combined for 135 yards on the ground, but the pair of running backs had nearly the same amount in punt return yardage as the Times No. 1 Vikings took advantage of the strong field position to knock off LaPorte 37-7 at Viking Field.

The Vikings started four drives at midfield or in LaPorte territory in the first half due to long punt returns from Burbee and Vinyard.

“Hayden and I both had the same problem our freshmen and sophomore year where we were doing too much juking during punt returns,” Burbee said. “Now we know that you have to make the first cut that you see and just run straight ahead.”

Special teams were a key strength for the Vikings (2-0, 1-0) on Friday as senior kicker Liam Shepherd followed up his opening week heroics against Penn with three first half field goals against the Slicers.

Shepherd, who missed most of practice this week with a leg injury, connected on field goals of 33, 27 and 37 yards before the midway point of the second quarter. He also didn’t miss the mark on his four extra points.